Porter Airlines just launched direct flights from Toronto to BC city

Porter Airlines is continuing to expand its flight network to new destinations, and today, it’s officially commenced service between Toronto and British Columbia’s beautiful capital city, Victoria.

Known as “the Garden City” due to its abundance of formal gardens and sprawling parklands, Torontonians will soon have a new option for direct flights to and from Victoria, departing from Pearson International Airport.

The new service will depart daily from Pearson at 10:55 am local time, with return flights from Victoria departing at 2 pm Pacific Time.

You’ll also be able to connect to other major cities, including Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax, and St. John’s.

Utilizing the new Embraer E195-E2 jets which can now handle longer routes, travellers on the Toronto-Victoria route will experience Porter’s signature features, such as a two-by-two configuration (no middle seats!), free WiFi, complimentary beer and wine, and premium snacks.

Victoria is one of several new destinations offered by Porter this year amid their aggressive expansion strategy. Just last month, the airline announced five new Florida destinations it’ll be flying to this November, including Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa.

Flights to all destinations can now be booked on Porter’s website.