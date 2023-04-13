Air Canada to launch frequent non-stop service linking Vancouver and Dubai

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is gaining a very significant direct, non-stop route to the Middle East, reaching Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Air Canada announced today it will start a new service between YVR and Dubai International Airport (DXB), flying four times weekly starting October 28, 2023.

This represents a major move for both Air Canada and YVR, as this service will be a year-round addition — not merely seasonal — as a strategic expansion of the flag carrier’s international network.

Flights will leave YVR at 8:50 pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and arrive at Dubai the next day at 11:50 pm. For return trips, flights will depart DXB at 2 am on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and land in Vancouver at 5:55 am on the same day.

The new service will use the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

“We are extremely pleased to add the only non-stop service linking Vancouver and Dubai, two iconic and vibrant global destinations,” said Mark Galardo, senior vice president of network planning and revenue management at Air Canada, in a statement.

“Dubai is one of the top destinations worldwide renowned for its extraordinary landmarks, rich culture and entertainment. Vancouver is a top cosmopolitan destination, and this new route offers additional ease to global visitors looking to experience BC’s spectacular natural beauty, range of outdoor activities and exciting adventures.”

This enables a direct link to not only Dubai, which is a major tourism and business hub in the Middle East, but also establishes major new connections to other areas of the world. DXB is a major hub for flights to elsewhere in the Middle East, as well as the Indian subcontinent, and Africa. Air Canada has a codeshare partner with Emirates.

DXB is one of the world’s busiest and most connected airports, with 86 million annual passengers in pre-pandemic 2019.

The inverse is also true, as the new service generates new tourism and business opportunities for BC and elsewhere in Canada. Flights from Dubai have been timed with connections to other destinations in western Canada and the western United States through Air Canada’s YVR hub.

Currently, the only direct, non-stop flights between Canada and Dubai are through Toronto Pearson International Airport, served by two separate services operated by Air Canada and Emirates. Both services in Toronto are year-round.

Since 2012, Emirates has served Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with a direct link to Dubai.

According to the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization, the United Arab Emirates ranks fifth in the world in terms of outbound expenditures on travel and tourism.

“We are delighted Air Canada is introducing new service to Dubai from YVR. Direct service to Dubai, with convenient onward connection to southern India and other key destinations across the Middle East, will provide new opportunities for travel, education and access to global markets that will help meet the needs of our community and economy that supports it,” said Tamara Vrooman, president and CEO of Vancouver Airport Authority.

“I’d like to thank Air Canada for its ongoing commitment to YVR and support with connecting BC to the world.”

So far, YVR has experienced a relatively strong recovery in passenger numbers, recording over 19 million passengers in 2022. It is expected to see at least 22 million passengers in 2023, approaching its pre-pandemic 2019 record of 26.4 million.

