You can fly from Vancouver to Fiji, Australia or New Zealand for under $700

New Zealand (Natheepat Kiatpaphaphong/Shutterstock)If you’re ever wanted to head to Australia, New Zealand or Fiji, now might be the perfect time.

You can now fly from Vancouver to those destinations for WAY less than usual.

So, technically, Fiji Airways is celebrating a new route from Vancouver and was offering 599 round-trip tickets at a sale price of $599 for travel from Vancouver direct to Nadi, Fiji — but when we went to try to find the deal, we couldn’t.

The deal at Fiji Airways is said to be available for bookings from November 25 to December 12 2022, and from January 16 to March 31.

But we didn’t give up! While we couldn’t find a roundtrip deal for $599, we could find some deals at a big discount.

Using Skyscanner, a roundtrip with Fiji Airways to Sydney, Australia will would cost about $700 CAD.

The airline did warn that prices may fluctuate once taxes, booking fees and exchange rates are added.

How to book this flight deal