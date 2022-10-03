Air Canada launches new direct flight from Vancouver to Houston, Texas

Air Canada is launching a new route this winter connecting Vancouver and Houston, Texas, with daily direct flights.

The new flights will begin taking off from Vancouver International Airport on December 16, the airline said in a news release Monday.

“Air Canada is meeting demand in these important markets and building on our strengthened trans-border partnership with United Airlines to solidify our leadership in the Canada-U.S. market,” said Mark Galardo with Air Canada.

Houston is a major hub for United Airlines, and direct flights to the Texas city will also enable Vancouverites to reach destinations in the Caribbean as well as Central and South America more quickly — with only one layover instead of two.

Air Canada Airbus A220 will service the route, and flights will depart YVR daily at 8:45 am and 4:30 pm.

Along with the Vancouver-Houston route, Air Canada also announced a new route from Halifax to Newark in New Jersey.

“These routes will give customers in Atlantic and Western Canada more convenient options for flying to the US,” Galardo said.