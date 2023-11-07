WestJet announces new daily flight route from Vancouver to Detroit

WestJet has announced a handful of new flight routes between Western Canada and major destinations in the US.
All four new flights will operate on a summer seasonal basis, including the new route between Vancouver and Detroit, which will fly daily starting on April 28, 2024.
Flights will leave Vancouver International Airport (YVR) at 11:35 pm and arrive at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) at 7:01 am, while the return trip will depart DTW at 9 am and arrive at 10:55 am.
This is not only a new route for WestJet, but also a new route for YVR.
DTW is a major hub for Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines, providing new connections to the eastern United States.
WestJet also announced new frequent seasonal flight routes linking Edmonton with San Francisco, Nashville, and Atlanta.
“We are thrilled to be expanding transborder connectivity from Edmonton and Vancouver, providing Western Canadians with an abundance of opportunity to fulfill their diverse travel needs,” said John Weatherill, WestJet’s executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, in a statement.
“Strong connections fostered between Canada and the United States are essential to WestJet’s growth plan and to the communities we serve as we significantly bolster options for leisure guests, business travel and cargo services.”
YVR Airport New Flights 2022-2024
- May 1, 2022: Halifax, Nova Scotia (YHZ) — Air Canada, 5x weekly
- May 16, 2022: Kelowna, BC (YLW) — Flair Airlines, 3x weekly
- May 17, 2022: San Francisco, California (SFO) — Flair Airlines, 3x weekly
- May 2, 2022: Quebec City, Quebec — Air Canada Rouge, 3x weekly (summer seasonal)
- June 1, 2022: Austin, Texas — Air Canada, 4x weekly
- June 15, 2022: Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) — Sun Country Airlines, 2x weekly (summer seasonal)
- June 9, 2022: New York City (JFK) — JetBlue, daily
- November 25, 2022: Nadi, Fiji (NAN) — Fiji Airways, 2x weekly (winter seasonal)
- December 9, 2022: Toronto, Ontario (YYZ) — Canada Jetlines, 2x weekly
- December 16, 2022: Houston, Texas (IAH) — Air Canada, daily
- December 17, 2022: Miami, Florida (MIA) — Air Canada, 3x weekly
- February 7, 2023: Toronto, Ontario (YYZ) — Porter Airlines, 3x daily
- May 17, 2023: Atlanta, Georgia (ATL) — WesetJet, 4x weekly (seasonal)
- May 19, 2023: Nashville, Tennessee (BNA) — WestJet, 2x weekly (seasonal)
- June 1, 2023: Washington, DC (IAD) — Air Canada, 5x weekly (seasonal)
- June 15, 2023: Boston, Massachusetts (BOS) — JetBlue, daily (seasonal)
- October 28, 2023: Dubai, United Arab Emirates (DXB) — Air Canada, 4x weekly
- April 3, 2024: Singapore (SIN) — Air Canada, 4x weekly
- April 28, 2024: Detroit, Michigan (DTW) — WestJet, daily (seasonal)