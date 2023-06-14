Air Canada to launch new year-round Vancouver to Singapore flights

Air Canada Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Vancouver International Airport (left) and the Jewel terminal of Singapore Changi Airport (right). (Shutterstock)

Vancouver and the Southeast Asian city state of Singapore will be connected by a major permanent, year-round flight service by Air Canada.

Canada’s flag carrier announced today its new frequent, direct, non-stop flight service between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) will fly four times weekly when it launches on April 3, 2024.

This is deemed by Air Canada to be a “strategic expansion of its international network,” growing its Trans-Pacific Hub at YVR, and capitalizing on the growing business links and Canada’s changing demographics.

Not only does this provide YVR with a direct connection to a global financial and tourism centre, but it provides new ways for travellers to connect to other destinations in Southeast Asia, India, and Australia through the major airport hub of SIN.

Air Canada will essentially replace Singapore Airlines’ existing route, which are both under Star Alliance. The launch of the Air Canada service will come about half a year after Singapore Airlines’ upcoming cancellation of its pandemic-time route between YVR and SIN. Singapore Airlines made a decision earlier this year to withdraw its service to YVR effective October 2023, which first launched in December 2021.

Singapore Airline’s withdrawal will effectively make Air Canada’s new YVR route the only direct, non-stop service between Canada and the city state. This also represents the return of Air Canada to SIN after more than three decades.

“We are committed to growing YVR as a premier trans-Pacific hub, and Singapore is a top global financial centre, a multicultural destination that offers an abundance of tourism and food experiences,” said Mark Galardo, the executive vice president of revenue and network planning for Air Canada, in a statement.

Air Canada’s flights will depart YVR at 12:15 am on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and land at 7:10 am the next day. For the return trip, flights will leave SIN at 9:10 am on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and arrive at 8:45 am on the same day.

The service will use the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring three cabins — Signature Class with lie-flat seats, Premium Economy, and Economy.

Changi Airport is also consistently distinguished as the world’s best airport in Skytrax’s annual ranking of airports. Its most recent expansion is the striking Jewel terminal building, which is a nature-themed entertainment and retail complex, with its centrepiece being an enclosed glass dome with the world’s tallest indoor waterfall — surrounded by a terraced forest-like setting.

“Air Canada’s launch of a new route from Vancouver to Singapore is great news for British Columbians and our economy,” said BC Premier David Eby. “Singapore was a key stofp on my recent trade mission to Asia. Many people will benefit from the growth in jobs and opportunity that comes from increased direct access to that remarkable country.”

Tamara Vrooman, the president and CEO of the Vancouver Airport Authority, added: “This non-stop service will also increase access to several important markets across the Indo-Pacific area, supporting trade diversification and investment opportunities that benefit our local economy. I would like to thank Air Canada for its continued investment in YVR as part of its growing network between Asia and the Americas and we look forward to welcoming this new service to Singapore.”

In October 2023, as another major move to strategically expand its international network, Air Canada will begin a new permanent, year-round service between YVR and Dubai, flying four times weekly.

Earlier this month, Air Canada launched a new five times weekly service between YVR and Washington, DC, on a seasonal basis.

YVR Airport New Flights 2022-2024