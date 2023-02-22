NewsVenture

WestJet kicks off Vancouver's only direct flight to a new US city this spring

Megan Devlin
|
Feb 22 2023, 11:12 pm
Alex JW Robinson/Shutterstock

Another major US city will only be one flight away for Vancouverites as WestJet launches a new route.

The airline is starting direct service to Atlanta, Georgia, out of Vancouver International Airport starting May 17. This is the only direct flight to Atlanta out of YVR, the airport said in a tweet Wednesday.

Atlanta is home to many mega-stars, including TI, Lil Jon, Andre 3,000, and Offset of Migos. It boasts the largest aquarium in North America and has an amazing food scene.

Atlanta

Shutterstock

The flights to Atlanta will operate four times weekly and are part of WestJet’s enhanced summer schedule announced earlier this month. A new twice-weekly direct route between Vancouver and Nashville is also launching on May 19.

YVR Airport New Flights 2020-2023

  • May 2, 2020: Istanbul, Turkey (IST) — Turkish Airlines, 3x weekly
  • December 2, 2021: Singapore (SIN) — Singapore Airlines, 4x weekly (winter seasonal)
  • May 1, 2022: Halifax, Nova Scotia (YHZ) — Air Canada, 5x weekly
  • May 16, 2022: Kelowna, BC (YLW) — Flair Airlines, 3x weekly
  • May 17, 2022: San Francisco, California (SFO) — Flair Airlines, 3x weekly
  • May 2, 2022: Quebec City, Quebec — Air Canada Rouge, 3x weekly (summer seasonal)
  • June 1, 2022: Austin, Texas — Air Canada, 4x weekly
  • June 15, 2022: Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) — Sun Country Airlines, 2x weekly (summer seasonal)
  • June 9, 2022: New York City (JFK) — JetBlue, daily
  • November 25, 2022: Nadi, Fiji (NAN) — Fiji Airways, 2x weekly (winter seasonal)
  • December 9, 2022: Toronto, Ontario (YYZ) — Canada Jetlines, 2x weekly
  • December 16, 2022: Houston, Texas (IAH) — Air Canada, daily
  • December 17, 2022: Miami, Florida (MIA) — Air Canada, 3x weekly
  • February 7, 2023: Toronto, Ontario (YYZ) — Porter Airlines, 3x daily
  • May 17, 2023: Atlanta, Georgia (ATL) — WesetJet, 4x weekly
  • May 19, 2023: Nashville, Tennessee (BNA) — WestJet, 2x weekly
  • June 15, 2023: Boston, Massachusetts (BOS) — JetBlue, daily (seasonal)
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
