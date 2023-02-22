Another major US city will only be one flight away for Vancouverites as WestJet launches a new route.

The airline is starting direct service to Atlanta, Georgia, out of Vancouver International Airport starting May 17. This is the only direct flight to Atlanta out of YVR, the airport said in a tweet Wednesday.

New route alert! @WestJet is launching 4x weekly service to Atlanta starting May 17th. This new West Jet route marks YVR’s only nonstop service to Atlanta. Explore the capital of the state of Georgia and book your flight today. 📸 @ notanerd.yvr on Instagram pic.twitter.com/rLef6vMqwC — YVR (@yvrairport) February 22, 2023

Atlanta is home to many mega-stars, including TI, Lil Jon, Andre 3,000, and Offset of Migos. It boasts the largest aquarium in North America and has an amazing food scene.

The flights to Atlanta will operate four times weekly and are part of WestJet’s enhanced summer schedule announced earlier this month. A new twice-weekly direct route between Vancouver and Nashville is also launching on May 19.

