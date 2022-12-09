Canada Jetlines begins new direct service between Vancouver and Toronto

Yet another new aviation player has entered the market for the major route between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ).

Starting today, Canada Jetlines is now flying directly between the two major hubs on a twice weekly basis, using an Airbus A320 aircraft.

Currently, the airline has just one aircraft, which is leased and also shared on other separate routes serving YYZ and Calgary International Airport (YYC). The brand-new ultra-low-cost airline launched its first services in late September.

“We look forward to expanding our services into Vancouver ahead of the upcoming holiday travel season,” said Eddy Doyle, president and CEO of Canada Jetlines, in a statement. “As Canada Jetlines aims to provide travellers with more options, we’re excited to bring the country’s newest leisure airline to Vancouver.”

Canada Jetlines is the latest new ultra-low-cost airline operating on the YVR-YYZ route, adding to recent players Flair and Lynx.

On Thursday, Porter Airlines also announced it would start a new direct, non-stop service between YVR and YYZ starting in early February, with high frequencies daily — averaging three times daily — and increasing over time. Porter’s service will be an all-economy option using brand-new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

These airlines are attempting to take a slice of the market share currently largely held by Air Canada and WestJet.

YVR Airport New Flights 2020-2023