Vancouver International Airport (YVR) will gain a new direct, non-stop route to the Twin Cities in the US state of Minnesota.

Sun Country Airlines announced this week that its new service from YVR to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) will start on June 15, 2022, on a summer seasonal basis. Flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with fares on the ultra low-cost air carrier starting as low as USD$99.00.

The new YVR service is part of Sun Country’s announcement that it will introduce 11 new and restarted routes, which pushes the airline’s operations to a total of over 100 routes and 80 airports in the US, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Its brand new service to Vancouver is the only Canadian destination in the latest expansion. The company uses a fleet of Boeing 737 Next-Generation.

“We’re excited to offer travellers affordable access to exciting new destinations including some of the most beautiful coastal towns on the East Coast, the Great Lakes, and Canada,” said Grant Whitney, chief revenue officer of Sun Country Airlines, in a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming guests onboard to enjoy our many amenities like free inflight entertainment, complimentary nonalcoholic beverage service, and comfortable reclining seats with in-seat power on their way to their next great vacation.”

These flights enable connections to other destinations in the United States; MSP is a regional hub for the Upper Midwest.

In 2019, Sun Country first announced its plan to fly to YVR, but the plans to launch starting on May 20, 2020 were scrapped due to COVID-19’s impact on global aviation.

