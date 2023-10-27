Air Canada now flying new frequent route from Vancouver to Dubai

Starting this weekend, Vancouver and Dubai will be tethered by a frequent, year-round, non-stop flight route served by Air Canada.

The inaugural flight on the major service will be made on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Using the long-range Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, flights will leave Vancouver International Airport (YVR) at 9:15 pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, and arrive two days later at 12:05 am after a flight duration of about 15 hours.

For the return trip from Dubai Airport (DXB), flights will leave Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 2:05 am and land at YVR at 5:55 am on the same day.

This is Western Canada’s first and only non-stop flight to the United Arab Emirates, and it represents a strategic expansion of Air Canada’s international network, reinforcing YVR as a major hub for the flag carrier.

Air Canada first announced its plans to launch of the new service this past spring.

“I would like to thank Air Canada for their continued investment in YVR as their premier transpacific hub. We are thrilled to welcome this new route and connect Western Canada with the United Arab Emirates for the benefit of our community and the economy that supports it,” said Tamara Vrooman, president and CEO of Vancouver Airport Authority, in a statement.

The flights are timed with Air Canada connections to other Western Canada and United States destinations, and codeshare connections with Emirates to other destinations in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. In terms of international passenger volumes, DXB is currently the world’s busiest airport.

“We are very pleased to launch Air Canada’s newest international route connecting Vancouver and Dubai,” said Mark Galardo, executive vice president of revenue and network planning for Air Canada.

“Not only are both cities two of the top cosmopolitan destinations worldwide renowned for their extraordinary landmarks, rich culture, entertainment, and leisure adventures, this route links two global hub airports to offer customers unparalleled travel options and conveniences beyond, whether travelling for leisure, visiting friends and family, or for business.”

In April 2024, Air Canada will also make another major expansion at YVR with the launch of a new frequent, year-round, non-stop route linking Vancouver with Singapore, replacing the Singapore Airlines service.

YVR Airport New Flights 2022-2024