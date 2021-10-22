Air Canada to launch new non-stop route from Vancouver to Quebec City

A new direct, non-stop flight service will be established by Air Canada between Vancouver and Quebec City starting next summer season.

The airline will operate a new seasonal service from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), flying three times weekly beginning May 20, 2022.

Air Canada’s service will fly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays; flights will depart YVR at 1:10 pm and arrive at 9:07 pm, while return trips will depart YQB at 9:45 am and arrive at 12:20 pm.

This is a brand new service for YVR, not a restart; the route did not exist before the pandemic.

This flight service will be operated on Air Canada Rouge using an Airbus A319, with Premium Rouge and Economy services and other optional enhancements.

Using the same aircraft model, Air Canada is also launching a seasonal service from YQB to Calgary International Airport starting the same month, but four times weekly.

“This is really exciting news for Quebec City and we are happy to offer new popular destinations to Quebecers who we know love to travel,” said Mark Galardo, senior vice president of network planning and revenue management for Air Canada, in a statement.

“New services to Vancouver and Calgary will meet the growing demand from the Quebec City market for travel to Western Canada while at the same time allowing tourists from Western Canada to discover and enjoy Quebec City, one of the most famous destinations in the country, with its important cultural and historic sites and lovely landscapes along the St-Lawrence River in Charlevoix.”

YVR Airport New Flights 2020-2022