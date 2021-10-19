Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines expanding flight service in Vancouver

Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), continues to grow and is adding one new aircraft in Vancouver and new routes from YVR Vancouver International Airport.

This brings Vancouver’s fleet to a total of five, according to the airline. As part of expansion plans, a second aircraft is also being added to Flair’s Edmonton base and two more to its Toronto base.

New service from YVR Vancouver International Airport includes nonstop flights to San Francisco and Kelowna starting May 2022. This fall, Flair will also be expanding service to include nonstop flights from Vancouver to Hollywood-Burbank, Palm Springs, Phoenix-Mesa, and Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to support the growth of Flair’s network from YVR. This latest announcement will mean new options out of YVR to popular destinations to BC’s interior and south of the border,” said Russell Atkinson, Director, Air Service Development, Vancouver Airport Authority.

“With more people being vaccinated and travel measures easing, we look forward to continued increased service from Flair which will benefit the community and the economy that supports it.”

With the addition of the new aircraft, Flair says it will create 150 new jobs for flight attendants, pilots, and operational support staff. The company is currently recruiting for 100 pilot positions.

Fares to US destinations start between $99 and $129 one-way, and several of the new domestic Canadian routes have fares as low as $49 one way, including taxes and fees.

According to Flair, it is growing to serve 28 destinations by spring 2022. Here are Flair Airline’s new flight schedules for 2022:

USA

Toronto – Nashville (YYZ-BNA) – 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Toronto – Denver (YYZ-DEN) – 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Edmonton – Nashville (YEG-BNA) – 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Edmonton – San Francisco (YEG-SFO) – 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Vancouver – San Francisco (YVR-SFO) – 3x weekly May 17, 2022

CANADA

Calgary – Comox (YYC-YQQ) – 3x weekly starting March 29, 2022

Edmonton – Comox (YEG-YQQ) – 3x weekly starting March 29, 2022

Edmonton – Regina (YEG-YQR) – 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Edmonton – Montreal (YEG-YUL) – 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Edmonton – Winnipeg (YEG-YWG) – 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Edmonton – Saskatoon (YEG-YXE) – 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Toronto – Victoria (YYZ-YYJ) – 1x weekly starting May 7, 2022

Vancouver – Kelowna (YVR-YLW) – 3x weekly starting May 16, 2022

Kelowna – Victoria (YLW–YYJ) – 3x weekly starting May 16, 2022