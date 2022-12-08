There will soon be even more direct, non-stop options to fly between Vancouver and Toronto — and more specifically, an economic way of getting around.

Porter Airlines announced today its new service between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) will start on February 7, 2023.

This will be a highly frequent service, with Porter initially operating an average of three daily flights between YVR and YYZ. The airline has noted its frequencies on this route will increase over time for additional flexibility.

The service will use Porter’s new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which has 132 all-economy seats in a two-by-two seating configuration, which means there are no middle seats on these flights.

Porter’s newly revamped economy experience on the E195-E2 aircraft includes free, fast WiFi, in addition to continuing the in-flight offers of complimentary beer and wine served in glassware and a selection of snacks. On longer flights, Porter will provide passengers with the option to buy fresh meals.

This new model of aircraft is also 65% quieter, and its emissions are up to 25% cleaner than the airline’s older aircraft, with the lowest fuel consumption per seat and per trip for mid-capacity commercial passenger aircraft.

Porter suggests its new economy offerings combined with “highly competitive” economy fares are intended to compete and elevate the airline in the North American airline. Round-trip fares will start at $248.

The direct, non-stop route between YVR and YYZ is already well-served by the giants of Air Canada and WestJet, and more recently the new ultra-low-cost players of Flair and Lynx, but Porter’s airline appears to give it a differentiating edge.

For example, on the day of Porter’s launch on February 7, there are a combined total of 16 scheduled flights each way between YVR and YYZ by the existing four airlines, including eight by Air Canada, five by WestJet, two by Flair, and one by Lynx.

“We’re excited to welcome Porter airlines to Vancouver International Airport as it launches its new service to Toronto, offering travellers even more selection when visiting family and friends,” said Mike McNaney, the vice president and chief external affairs officer of the Vancouver Airport Authority, in a statement.

“As the Canadian travel and tourism industry continues to recover, we look forward to Porter Airlines beginning service in the new year.”

Porter first launched in 2006 as a regional Ontario airline operating from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on the Toronto Islands next to downtown Toronto.

During the pandemic, it expanded its operations to Toronto Pearson International Airport, allowing it to carry out an expansion to other destinations in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. In February 2023, Porter will also be launching two other frequent routes flying out of YYZ to serve Ottawa and Montreal, which will also use the E195-E2 aircraft.

Porter states it is ordering up to 100 E195-E2 aircraft from Brazil’s Embraer, which will allow it to undergo its aggressive route expansion.

