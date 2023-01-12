There will soon be a new non-stop, direct route linking Vancouver and Boston, with JetBlue announcing a new seasonal summer service between the cities.
The low-cost, US-based airline will fly between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) daily, starting June 15, 2023.
Flights will depart YVR at 10:10 pm and arrive at BOS the next day at 6:27 am, while return trip flights will leave BOS at 5:40 pm and land at YVR at 9:07 pm.
Although it is a low-cost airline, JetBlue offers ample creature comforts, such as more legroom in economy seats, live television and on-demand entertainment screens on the back of every seat, and free WiFI, snacks, and drinks.
JetBlue launched its first route to a Canadian destination in Summer 2022, linking YVR with New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) with a year-round, daily service. Initially announced in 2021, the airline had originally planned to launch both YVR-JFK and YVR-BOS routes simultaneously in Summer 2022, but a decision was made last year to delay the Boston route.
YVR Airport New Flights 2020-2023
- May 2, 2020: Istanbul, Turkey (IST) — Turkish Airlines, 3x weekly
- December 2, 2021: Singapore (SIN) — Singapore Airlines, 4x weekly (winter seasonal)
- May 1, 2022: Halifax, Nova Scotia (YHZ) — Air Canada, 5x weekly
- May 16, 2022: Kelowna, BC (YLW) — Flair Airlines, 3x weekly
- May 17, 2022: San Francisco, California (SFO) — Flair Airlines, 3x weekly
- May 2, 2022: Quebec City, Quebec — Air Canada Rouge, 3x weekly (summer seasonal)
- June 1, 2022: Austin, Texas — Air Canada, 4x weekly
- June 15, 2022: Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) — Sun Country Airlines, 2x weekly (summer seasonal)
- June 9, 2022: New York City (JFK) — JetBlue, daily
- November 25, 2022: Nadi, Fiji (NAN) — Fiji Airways, 2x weekly (winter seasonal)
- December 9, 2022: Toronto, Ontario (YYZ) — Canada Jetlines, 2x weekly
- December 16, 2022: Houston, Texas (IAH) — Air Canada, daily
- December 17, 2022: Miami, Florida (MIA) — Air Canada, 3x weekly
- February 7, 2023: Toronto, Ontario (YYZ) — Porter Airlines, 3x daily
- June 15, 2023: Boston, Massachusetts (BOS) — JetBlue, daily (seasonal)
