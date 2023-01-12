There will soon be a new non-stop, direct route linking Vancouver and Boston, with JetBlue announcing a new seasonal summer service between the cities.

The low-cost, US-based airline will fly between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) daily, starting June 15, 2023.

Flights will depart YVR at 10:10 pm and arrive at BOS the next day at 6:27 am, while return trip flights will leave BOS at 5:40 pm and land at YVR at 9:07 pm.

Although it is a low-cost airline, JetBlue offers ample creature comforts, such as more legroom in economy seats, live television and on-demand entertainment screens on the back of every seat, and free WiFI, snacks, and drinks.

JetBlue launched its first route to a Canadian destination in Summer 2022, linking YVR with New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) with a year-round, daily service. Initially announced in 2021, the airline had originally planned to launch both YVR-JFK and YVR-BOS routes simultaneously in Summer 2022, but a decision was made last year to delay the Boston route.

