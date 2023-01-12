NewsVenture

JetBlue to launch new flight route from Vancouver to Boston starting this year

JetBlue AirBus A321 aircraft at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. (Shutterstock)

There will soon be a new non-stop, direct route linking Vancouver and Boston, with JetBlue announcing a new seasonal summer service between the cities.

The low-cost, US-based airline will fly between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) daily, starting June 15, 2023.

Flights will depart YVR at 10:10 pm and arrive at BOS the next day at 6:27 am, while return trip flights will leave BOS at 5:40 pm and land at YVR at 9:07 pm.

Although it is a low-cost airline, JetBlue offers ample creature comforts, such as more legroom in economy seats, live television and on-demand entertainment screens on the back of every seat, and free WiFI, snacks, and drinks.

JetBlue launched its first route to a Canadian destination in Summer 2022, linking YVR with New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) with a year-round, daily service. Initially announced in 2021, the airline had originally planned to launch both YVR-JFK and YVR-BOS routes simultaneously in Summer 2022, but a decision was made last year to delay the Boston route.

YVR Airport New Flights 2020-2023

  • May 2, 2020: Istanbul, Turkey (IST) — Turkish Airlines, 3x weekly
  • December 2, 2021: Singapore (SIN) — Singapore Airlines, 4x weekly (winter seasonal)
  • May 1, 2022: Halifax, Nova Scotia (YHZ) — Air Canada, 5x weekly
  • May 16, 2022: Kelowna, BC (YLW) — Flair Airlines, 3x weekly
  • May 17, 2022: San Francisco, California (SFO) — Flair Airlines, 3x weekly
  • May 2, 2022: Quebec City, Quebec — Air Canada Rouge, 3x weekly (summer seasonal)
  • June 1, 2022: Austin, Texas — Air Canada, 4x weekly
  • June 15, 2022: Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) — Sun Country Airlines, 2x weekly (summer seasonal)
  • June 9, 2022: New York City (JFK) — JetBlue, daily
  • November 25, 2022: Nadi, Fiji (NAN) — Fiji Airways, 2x weekly (winter seasonal)
  • December 9, 2022: Toronto, Ontario (YYZ) — Canada Jetlines, 2x weekly
  • December 16, 2022: Houston, Texas (IAH) — Air Canada, daily
  • December 17, 2022: Miami, Florida (MIA) — Air Canada, 3x weekly
  • February 7, 2023: Toronto, Ontario (YYZ) — Porter Airlines, 3x daily
  • June 15, 2023: Boston, Massachusetts (BOS) — JetBlue, daily (seasonal)
