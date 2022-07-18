Air Canada to launch new year-round route from Vancouver to Miami

There will soon be a new direct, non-stop way to get to one of the most popular sun destinations in the United States, and a key gateway to Caribbean cruises.

Air Canada is launching a new service between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Miami International Airport (MIA), according to aviation news website Simple Flying.

This is expected to operate as a year-round service, starting on December 17, 2022. The route will operate three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, with flights leaving YVR at 8:20 am and arriving at MIA at 5:06 pm. For return trips, flights will leave MIA at 6 pm and land at YVR at 9:45 pm.

The airline will use its Boeing 737 MAX8 aircraft to operate the service, which will be YVR’s longest route to a US destination — longer than YVR’s routes to Hawaii — and fulfills the high demand between both cities.

This re-establishes the connection between both cities after an 18-year hiatus by Air Canada.

Air Transat previously launched a twice-weekly service from Vancouver to Fort Lauderdale in late 2019, but the pandemic’s impacts cut the service in March 2020.

Daily Hive Venture has reached out to YVR and Air Canada for further comment. A formal announcement on the route has yet to be made.

YVR Airport New Flights 2020-2022