Earlier this month, Dished shared the news that Burnaby’s only Red Robin location would be closing at the end of this year.

While the franchise had hoped to keep the location open through the rest of December, it was forced to officially close today, December 28, due to “staffing concerns,” according to an Instagram post.

“Regretfully, we have permanently closed our Burnaby location at 9628 Cameron Street as of today” the announcement said. “Thank you to our guests in Burnaby for your years of support and memories.”

The reason for the closure, the initial announcement explained, is due to “a number of factors, including the expiry of our lease, we were unable to reach an agreement to keep Burnaby operational going forward.”

While there are other Red Robin locations throughout the Lower Mainland, including in Coquitlam, Surrey, and Vancouver, this was the only remaining outpost in Burnaby.

While this news is a blow to those who relied on the restaurant for its family-friendly environment and affordable meal options – and for anyone hoping to pop by before it closed this month – the brand shared that “It is our intention to expand Red Robin throughout British Columbia and Canada in the future,” and that no other closures are planned.