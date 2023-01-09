FoodFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Oh Carolina: Neighbourhood grocer and cafe to close

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Jan 9 2023, 4:41 pm
Oh Carolina: Neighbourhood grocer and cafe to close
@ohcarolinacafe/Instagram

One of the charming neighbourhood grocers/cafes we saw open within the last few years is closing up shop after a short run: Oh Carolina.

The business operates out of a 580 E 12th Avenue terracotta orange house that can’t be missed. It first opened at the corner of E 12th and Carolina Street in the summer of 2021.

Oh Carolina came to us from the Gooseneck Hospitality Group, which also operates restaurants like Bells and Whistles, Bufala, and Lucky Taco.

It launched with the aim to be a one-stop shop for anyone looking for snacks, pantry staples, ready-to-eat sandwiches, pasta, and more.

Now, owners have shared the sad news that this spot will be offering its last day of service on January 15, 2023. The message also thanked patrons and the community for supporting the business and the local purveyors it featured during its 1.5 years of operation.

Be sure to pop in before it closes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oh Carolina (@ohcarolinacafe)

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.