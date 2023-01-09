One of the charming neighbourhood grocers/cafes we saw open within the last few years is closing up shop after a short run: Oh Carolina.

The business operates out of a 580 E 12th Avenue terracotta orange house that can’t be missed. It first opened at the corner of E 12th and Carolina Street in the summer of 2021.

Oh Carolina came to us from the Gooseneck Hospitality Group, which also operates restaurants like Bells and Whistles, Bufala, and Lucky Taco.

It launched with the aim to be a one-stop shop for anyone looking for snacks, pantry staples, ready-to-eat sandwiches, pasta, and more.

Now, owners have shared the sad news that this spot will be offering its last day of service on January 15, 2023. The message also thanked patrons and the community for supporting the business and the local purveyors it featured during its 1.5 years of operation.

Be sure to pop in before it closes.