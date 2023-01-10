Red Robin, the family-friendly chain restaurant known for its casual eats, has been really shaking things up lately.

In late December, 2022, the franchise closed its only remaining Burnaby location, and now the Langley Red Robin, located at 6141 200 Street, has also seen its final day.

In a post shared to the chain’s Instagram page, it noted that January 8 was the final day of operation for this location.

The closure isn’t the end of Red Robin’s presence in Langley, though, as a brand new location is set to open soon at The Courtyard at Willowbrook Shopping Centre – just around the corner from the old location that had been there for years.

“Our new Langley location is scheduled to open in a couple weeks with an exact opening date TBD,” the announcement post said. “Thank you for your patience as we transition to the new restaurant!”

Stay tuned for more details about the new Langley address.