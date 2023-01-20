Red Robin to open at Willowbrook Shopping Centre next week
Red Robin recently closed a longstanding location in Langley to make way for a new one in Willowbrook Shopping Centre, and it’s almost time for it to open.
Folks in Langley will soon be able to enjoy the new 6,000 sq ft restaurant opening in The Courtyard, the mall’s newly developed area.
Red Robin is just one of many food and beverage concepts opening at The Courtyard.
Some other spots launching here include names like AO Ramen, Trattoria Italian Kitchen, OEB Breakfast Co, and a newly announced Tap & Barrel location.
Red Robin is well known for its burgers, unlimited complimentary refills on all bottomless sides, and its freebie birthday deal, too.
You can find the new outpost officially open on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 11 am.