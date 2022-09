A popular downtown destination for Far East flavours, Heritage Asian Eatery, has revealed some drool-worthy changes.

The 1108 West Pender Street spot unveiled a refreshed interior style inspired by Old Shanghai. It also plans to launch a cocktail menu on September 19, as well as late afternoon specials.

In addition to that, Heritage Pender will feature a daily happy hour from 3 to 6 pm.

Expect the Heritage menu favourites you know and love, but now, with beer, wine, or a brand new cocktail from the concept.

Drinks to try include the Guadalajara San (blanco tequila, plum Umeshu, fresh lemon juice, green tea syrup, Whiskey barrel bitters), the Berry Fraiche (strawberry-infused vodka, fresh lemon juice, Thai basil syrup), and the DragĆ²n del Mercado (watermelon infused mezcal, Amaro Montenegro, Aperol, Hoja santa bitters) to name just a few.

ā€œThis is the first time weā€™ve offered beer, wine or cocktails at either location,ā€ said owner Paul Zhang, who also operates a Heritage location at 382 West Broadway.

ā€œIt adds a new element to the Heritage experience and weā€™re so excited for this next evolution. We know our guests will enjoy pairing new and classic dishes with their choice of alcoholic and zero-proof beverages.ā€

Be sure to check out Heritage Pender once the cocktail menu launches next week.

Heritage Asian Eatery — Pender

Address:Ā 1108 West Pender Street, Vancouver

