A popular downtown destination for Far East flavours, Heritage Asian Eatery, has revealed some drool-worthy changes.

The 1108 West Pender Street spot unveiled a refreshed interior style inspired by Old Shanghai. It also plans to launch a cocktail menu on September 19, as well as late afternoon specials.

In addition to that, Heritage Pender will feature a daily happy hour from 3 to 6 pm.

Expect the Heritage menu favourites you know and love, but now, with beer, wine, or a brand new cocktail from the concept.

Drinks to try include the Guadalajara San (blanco tequila, plum Umeshu, fresh lemon juice, green tea syrup, Whiskey barrel bitters), the Berry Fraiche (strawberry-infused vodka, fresh lemon juice, Thai basil syrup), and the Dragòn del Mercado (watermelon infused mezcal, Amaro Montenegro, Aperol, Hoja santa bitters) to name just a few.

“This is the first time we’ve offered beer, wine or cocktails at either location,” said owner Paul Zhang, who also operates a Heritage location at 382 West Broadway.

“It adds a new element to the Heritage experience and we’re so excited for this next evolution. We know our guests will enjoy pairing new and classic dishes with their choice of alcoholic and zero-proof beverages.”

Be sure to check out Heritage Pender once the cocktail menu launches next week.

Heritage Asian Eatery — Pender

Address: 1108 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Instagram