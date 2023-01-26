FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Hanna McLean
Jan 26 2023, 8:32 pm
BC Ale Trail launches new Tasting Passports throughout Metro Vancouver
Beer lovers, listen up! We’ve got some great news for folks who love sipping local brews. The BC Ale Trail, in collaboration with Translink’s Dine the Line, is launching five tasting passports throughout Metro Vancouver.

Starting in February, folks can head to 64 different participating spots for a stamp and a chance to win some great prize packages by embarking on five self-guided adventures.

This initiative runs all through February and encourages patrons to roll car-free and support local businesses we know and love and discover new spots we haven’t tried yet by using TransLink to get around.

These Tasting Passport programs are set to run in five different Metro Vancouver regions:

  1. North of the Fraser Ale Trail 11 locations in Burnaby, Coquitlam, New Westminster, and Port Coquitlam
  2. Port Moody Ale Trail Six breweries located on Murray Street, AKA “Brewers Row”
  3. South of the Fraser Ale Trail 14 locations in Delta, Richmond, Surrey, and White Rock
  4. Vancouver Brewery Creek Ale Trail 15 locations in Vancouver from Main Street/Mt Pleasant west to Granville Island
  5. Yeast Vancouver Ale Trail 18 locations in East Vancouver

Beer lovers will receive a stamp at every business they visit and make a purchase at.

From there, folks are urged to collect six different stamps and drop off their completed ballot at a participating business.

Ballots are then entered to win a “brilliant beer-themed staycation prize package,” and multiple entries are encouraged.

For more info on the tasting passports and all the potential perks you could win by participating in the passport program, head here.

