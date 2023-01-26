A longtime watering hole in Delta, BC, announced it will be gearing up for its last-ever call after nearly 50 years of operation: the Delta Lion Pub.

The Lower Mainland spot has been offering great food and drinks to folks in and around the area since it was founded in 1977.

Owners shared that after 46 years of business, it would be closing its doors at the end of this month.

The operators posted a heartfelt message online, saying thanks to staff and patrons for their support over the years.