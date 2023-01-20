A longtime spot in Vancouver recently announced it was ceasing operations permanently: Yaletown Distillery Bar + Kitchen.

The 1131 Mainland Street destination, which is now marked as permanently closed online, made the announcement via Instagram near the end of last year.

The eatery’s account posted a photo with a general statement about the closure, thanking patrons for nearly 10 years of good times at the Yaletown space.

Dished was told the concept had no further information to share regarding this closure, we’ll keep you posted if we hear more.