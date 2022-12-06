A new immersive Van Gogh exhibition is coming to Metro Vancouver this winter

The greatest works of one of the world’s most influential artists are coming to Surrey in a massive new immersive exhibition

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, presented by Paquin Entertainment Group, will open at the Agriplex at Cloverdale Fairgrounds on February 1, 2023, for a limited run.

The sensory extravaganza will feature over 300 of the post-Impressionist artist’s finest works projected onto tall walls and expansive floors, including iconic works such as Starry Night and Sunflowers.

“This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences,” said Justin Paquin, a Paquin Entertainment Group producer, in a release. “Encompassing a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience gives a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work.

“Unsurprisingly millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will only strengthen that connection.”

The immersive experience is brought to us by the organizers behind 2021’s Imagine Van Gogh at the Vancouver Convention Centre and the current Beyond King Tut experience, as well as the upcoming Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at The Amazing Brentwood.

Guests of Beyond Van Gogh will get up close and personal with the artist’s work through larger-than-life projections of his paintings as well as many revealing self-portraits.

You’ll journey from the Education Room into the unique Waterfall Room, and then into the stunning Immersive Experience Room. The paintings are freed from their frames, shifting and swirling around you as van Gogh’s own dreams, thoughts, and words are shared to a symphonic score.

Tickets for Beyond Van Gogh go on sale on Thursday, December 8 at 9 am and are available here.

When: February 1 to March 5, 2023

Time: Sunday to Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm; Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm

Where: Agriplex at Cloverdale Fairgrounds — 17798 62nd Avenue, Surrey, BC

Tickets: Starting at $31.99 for adults, $23.99 for children ages 5 to 15, plus ticketing fees. Purchase online