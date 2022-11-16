Events

Bill Nye the Science Guy is bringing his new live show to Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Nov 16 2022, 12:22 am
Bill Nye the Science Guy is bringing his new live show to Vancouver
Bill Nye The Science Guy (lev radin/Shutterstock)
Beloved scientist Bill Nye the Science Guy is coming to Vancouver in 2023, and he just might inspire local fans to help save the world.

Science Word has announced that The End is Nye! An Evening with Bill Nye the Science Guy! is taking place on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Nye will be presenting his new live multimedia show based on his Peacock series, The End is Nye. Science World promises that it will be “an eye-opening, funny, informative, incredible evening.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bill Nye (@billnye)

Nye is an American science educator, speaker, engineer, comedian, television presenter, author, and inventor. He has worked to help people understand and appreciate the science that makes our world work throughout his whole career.

His iconic PBS Kids series, The Bill Nye the Science Guy show, ran from 1993 to 1998 and won 18 Emmy Awards.

Bill Nye/Abacus Brands

Attendees of The End is Nye live show at Queen Elizabeth Theatre will have Nye guides them through six of the most likely global challenges, both natural and unnatural. The award-winning education will explain how we survive, mitigate and even prevent these challenges.

Tickets for An Evening with Bill Nye the Science Guy! go on sale to the public on Monday, November 21 at 10 am.

The End is Nye! An Evening with Bill Nye the Science Guy!

When: June 20, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online starting on Monday, November 21 at 10 am

