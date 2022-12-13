EventsChristmas

You can visit an old-fashioned Christmas village in Burnaby this holiday season

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Dec 13 2022, 7:53 pm
You can visit an old-fashioned Christmas village in Burnaby this holiday season
Heritage Christmas/Burnaby Village Museum
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Winter Harp New Westminster

Thu, December 15, 7:00pm

Winter Harp New Westminster
Graffiti immersive experience

Fri, December 16, 7:00pm

Graffiti immersive experience
Winter Harp Vancouver Solstice Performance

Wed, December 21, 7:30pm

Winter Harp Vancouver Solstice Performance
Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy

Wed, January 11, 8:00pm

Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s easy to get overwhelmed with choices for holiday events in Metro Vancouver. There are markets, ice-skating, light festivals, and so much more to enjoy.

But the one Christmas event that you can’t miss this year is Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village Museum from now until January 2, 2023.

Discover the magical atmosphere of festive lights and traditional decorations in this 1920s-era village. And did we mention it’s free?

Wander the Burnaby Village museum’s 10-acre site and take in all the seasonal entertainment, demonstrations and activities. There is also a bird-themed scavenger hunt and a variety of larger-than-life Eco-sculptures.

Thousands of lights will line the old streets and be strung on the tall green trees, making this magical event presented by Concord Pacific even more special. And Father Christmas will even be making an appearance on select days.

Burnaby Village Museum

Burnaby Village Museum/Facebook

Admire the old church, school, and homes from long ago, populated with period-costumed townsfolk. Keep an eye out for the historic street car on your way to the old-timey ice cream parlour for delicious treats and drinks.

It’s the perfect outing for the whole family, a fun evening with friends, or a festive date night.

Burnaby Village Museum

Burnaby Village Museum/Facebook

Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village Museum

When: Now until January 2, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Burnaby Village Museum — 6501 Deer Lake Avenue
Admission: Free, entry may be limited based on site capacity

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Christmas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.