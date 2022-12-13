Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s easy to get overwhelmed with choices for holiday events in Metro Vancouver. There are markets, ice-skating, light festivals, and so much more to enjoy.

But the one Christmas event that you can’t miss this year is Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village Museum from now until January 2, 2023.

Discover the magical atmosphere of festive lights and traditional decorations in this 1920s-era village. And did we mention it’s free?

Wander the Burnaby Village museum’s 10-acre site and take in all the seasonal entertainment, demonstrations and activities. There is also a bird-themed scavenger hunt and a variety of larger-than-life Eco-sculptures.

Thousands of lights will line the old streets and be strung on the tall green trees, making this magical event presented by Concord Pacific even more special. And Father Christmas will even be making an appearance on select days.

Admire the old church, school, and homes from long ago, populated with period-costumed townsfolk. Keep an eye out for the historic street car on your way to the old-timey ice cream parlour for delicious treats and drinks.

It’s the perfect outing for the whole family, a fun evening with friends, or a festive date night.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Burnaby Village Museum — 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Admission: Free, entry may be limited based on site capacity