Jim Gaffigan coming to Vancouver this winter on his new Dark Pale tour

Daniel Chai
Oct 11 2022, 6:30 pm
One of the most popular comedians in the world is coming to Vancouver this winter, and fans won’t want to miss out on the funny.

Six-time Grammy-nominated Jim Gaffigan is bringing his new Dark Pale tour to Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on Sunday, January 15.

The show is presented by Just For Laughs, and it’s a great opportunity to see the two-time New York Times best-selling author and three-time Emmy winner in person. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 14 at 10 am.

Gaffigan is an actor, writer, producer, and stand-up comic who has released nine comedy specials, most recently Comedy Monster on Netflix. He also recently became the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora.

Fans and critics love Gaffigan’s work in films such as Super Troopers 1 and 2, Chappaquiddick, and Luca. He also leads the upcoming Sci-Fi dramedy, Linoleum, which premiered at SXSW 2022; stars as Mr. Smee in Disney’s Peter Pan and Wendy; and co-stars alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, James Marsden, and Hugh Grant in Netflix’s Unfrosted.

Gaffigan’s two best-sellers are his memoir, Dad Is Fat, and his ode to eating, Food: A Love Story, both published by Crown Publishers. He also co-created and starred in the sitcom The Jim Gaffigan Show, based on his life experiences.

Jim Gaffigan – Pale Dark Tour

When: January 15, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

