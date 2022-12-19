SethFest: You can enjoy a Seth Rogen movie marathon in Vancouver next week
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
With another snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver, it’s a great time to head inside and watch a great movie.
A classic art deco movie theatre in Kitsilano is here to help with a movie marathon featuring one of the city’s biggest homegrown talents.
Hollywood Theatre is presenting SETHFEST, a Seth Rogen film celebration, from Monday, December 26 to Thursday, December 29.
It’s a great opportunity to see some of Vancouver-born Rogen’s hit films and cult classics. Screenings are for all ages with a 19+ bar available, and tickets are only $4.20.
View this post on Instagram
- You might also like:
- Wes World: There's a Wes Anderson film celebration happening in Vancouver this month
- A massive Marvel Avengers experience is coming to Metro Vancouver
- Cineplex's 4DX immersive movie experience is now playing in Metro Vancouver
After each evening’s film screening, you can enjoy a drink at the iconic theatre’s bar. Curfew is midnight, so you can make the most of your night out.
Here is the movie lineup for SETHFEST at Hollywood Theatre:
December 26 – Neighbors (2014) and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)
December 27 – Superbad (2007)
December 28 – Pineapple Express (2008)
December 29 – This Is The End (2013)
SETHFEST at Hollywood Theatre
When: December 26 to 29, 2022
Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm (plus 10 pm on Boxing Day)
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver
Tickets: $4.20 plus fees, purchase online
Community Partnership Content