SethFest: You can enjoy a Seth Rogen movie marathon in Vancouver next week

Daniel Chai
Dec 19 2022, 8:26 pm
Seth Rogen (Hollywood Theatre/Submitted)
With another snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver, it’s a great time to head inside and watch a great movie.

A classic art deco movie theatre in Kitsilano is here to help with a movie marathon featuring one of the city’s biggest homegrown talents.

Hollywood Theatre is presenting SETHFEST, a Seth Rogen film celebration, from Monday, December 26 to Thursday, December 29.

It’s a great opportunity to see some of Vancouver-born Rogen’s hit films and cult classics. Screenings are for all ages with a 19+ bar available, and tickets are only $4.20.

After each evening’s film screening, you can enjoy a drink at the iconic theatre’s bar. Curfew is midnight, so you can make the most of your night out.

Here is the movie lineup for SETHFEST at Hollywood Theatre:

December 26 – Neighbors (2014) and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)

Neighbors 1 and 2

December 27 – Superbad (2007)

Superbad

December 28 – Pineapple Express (2008)

Pineapple Express

December 29 – This Is The End (2013)

This Is The End

SETHFEST at Hollywood Theatre

When: December 26 to 29, 2022
Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm (plus 10 pm on Boxing Day)
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver
Tickets: $4.20 plus fees, purchase online

