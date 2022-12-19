Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Anne of Green Gables – The Musical™ is on Gateway’s MainStage this December

With another snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver, it’s a great time to head inside and watch a great movie.

A classic art deco movie theatre in Kitsilano is here to help with a movie marathon featuring one of the city’s biggest homegrown talents.

Hollywood Theatre is presenting SETHFEST, a Seth Rogen film celebration, from Monday, December 26 to Thursday, December 29.

It’s a great opportunity to see some of Vancouver-born Rogen’s hit films and cult classics. Screenings are for all ages with a 19+ bar available, and tickets are only $4.20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Theatre (@hollywoodtheatrevan)

After each evening’s film screening, you can enjoy a drink at the iconic theatre’s bar. Curfew is midnight, so you can make the most of your night out.

Here is the movie lineup for SETHFEST at Hollywood Theatre:

December 26 – Neighbors (2014) and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)

December 27 – Superbad (2007)

December 28 – Pineapple Express (2008)

December 29 – This Is The End (2013)