Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Summer is nearly at its end and fall is just around the corner. Good thing the new month is full of great events to check out!

Plan your September schedule with our helpful rundown of 40 things to do in Vancouver this month. Vancouver Whitecaps, Monstercat Compound, and more.

Things to do in September

What: The 2021 Vancouver TAIWANfest’s theme is ReThink Asia, with the goal of helping Canadians examine their perceptions of Asians. This year’s festival includes live performances and talks, films and food, and more.

When: September 2 to 12, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person events

Cost: Free though donations are appreciated

What: Le Burger Week is back, and this year, it’s delighting Canadians with a cheesy twist. Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival during this time frame.

British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec all have establishments stepping up to deliver the cheesiest out-of-the-bun concepts they can for the event. This year, the event will host an expected 1,000 restaurants across the country, making it the largest burger event ever held in the country.

When: September 1 to 14, 2021

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of participating restaurants online

What: TEDxWhistler is an interactive and virtual event with a hosted livestream. The diverse lineup of 10 speakers on a gender-equal stage will explore ideas around the theme of legacy in talks that will each last 18-minutes or less. The day-long event features community leaders, a gold medal-winning Olympian, accomplished artists and entrepreneurs, and more.

When: September 12, 2021

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $49.95, purchase online

What: PNE returns with a smaller fair that’s still packed with popular entertainment and food options, including SuperDogs, live nightly music with local artists, the West Coast Lumberjack Show, and a nightly pyro-musical finale. Additionally, fair-goers can look forward to a comedy street corner, a marketplace, farm country, and Playland. A limited number of tickets will be made available each day, ensuring that visitor capacity is controlled and managed.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15 for adults, $12 for children and seniors. Those ages five and under can enter for free, although they must reserve their free tickets in advance. Purchase online.

What: Girl Gang Pop Up is a showcase of some of BC’s most-loved women-owned businesses. Shop for soy candles, planners, lifestyle wear, vegan treats, and more in the heart of Mount Pleasant.

When: September 11, 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Formation Studios – 16 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: UBLVD WKNDS features live music, food and drinks, and fun games at an outdoor lounge space on University Boulevard on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons in September. Discover restaurants like Steve’s Poke Bar, Jamjar Canteen, Browns Crafthouse and Downlow Chicken Shack as well as some of UBC’s newest dining options. Then enjoy treats from Rain or Shine or Chatime while enjoying performances by Phil Bo, Mark Woodyard, Olin Brinx and Johnny Jover and art by Michael Bock.

When: Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons until September 25, 2021 (not including Friday, September 17 due to UBC Homecoming)

Time: 4 pm to 8 pm (Friday) and 12 pm to 4 pm (Saturdays)

Where: 6111 University Boulevard, located next to UBC Academic Core

Cost: Free

What: The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products returns to Vancouver on September 26, 2021. This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients at the event site at Pacific Boulevard and Carrall Street. Brewery & The Beast aims to educate guests about becoming conscientious consumers and buying local, all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

When: September 26, 2021

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place – 811 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: $165.95 plus GST and Service Fees, purchase online

What: Light Up Chinatown! is a two-day event featuring family-friendly activities, food trucks, entertainment, and more. The inaugural two-day event takes place September 11-12, along East Pender and neighbouring streets. Co-hosted by the Vancouver Chinatown Business Improvement Area Society and the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, the event will also feature exquisite light and lantern displays.

When: September 11 and 12, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: East Pender and neighbouring streets in Chinatown

Cost: Free

What: Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America. Organizers say market-goers can expect “a smaller venue to start, with reduced capacity” and gradually more vendors as time goes on and health guidelines allow. The marker features shopping, live entertainment, and the always popular International Food Fair.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday preceding Statutory

Holidays. Now until September 6, 2021

Time: 6 pm to midnight

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Tickets: Online

What: Passengers will soar over seascapes, waterfalls, cliffs, lush forested mountains, and even Kualoa Ranch Jurassic Valley, made famous by a certain dinosaur film. For the first time ever, the FlyOver attraction will dive deep underwater, taking passengers through reefs following a school of sharks. The entire FlyOver Canada experience featuring Hawaii from Above, including the pre-show showcasing the islands’ traditions, is roughly 30 minutes in duration.

Operators have implemented health safety measures, including heightened cleaning and physical distancing. There is limited capacity on each ride and spacing between groups with reserved empty ride seats. All visitors must wear a mask at all times, and temperature checks will be performed before guests have access to the ride.

When: Now until September 26, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Shipyards Live is a summer series that will feature live music, food, activities, and vendors. Visitors to the outdoor event can expect food trucks and live music on each day of the festival, including a wide range of genres like R&B, soul, funk, country, pop, jazz, and Brazilian Samba. Additionally, there will be a number of artisans and artists with their work on display and available for purchase.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until September 18, 2021

Time: Throughout the day until 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Discover 18 Greater Vancouver makers with a variety of specialties at Sip N’ Shop. The event will feature live music, food and drink vendors, and locally handcrafted items to discover.

When: September 11, 2021

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: #148 – 14273 Knox Way, Richmond

Cost: $5, children 11 years and under are free. Purchase online

What: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has partnered with Koncept Event Design to create a unique floral edition of its Hashtag Holidays installation. The activation includes 14 unique photo booths that visitors can dive into and have photos taken at. The greenery was provided by Vancouver-based retailer Flowerz, who will have fresh flowers available for purchase at a pop-up flower shop inside the hotel. And in between taking photos, a variety of beverages will also be available through a pop-up bar.

When: Open daily until the end of September 2021

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Entry to the activation will cost $40 for those above the age of 13, $25 between two and 12 years old, and $120 for a family package (two adults and two children). Visitors can purchase tickets online, available in one-hour time slots.

What: Vancouver Civic Theatres presents the Sunset Cinema Series, free outdoor movies on Wednesdays in September in Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza. Anyone attending should also bring a chair or blanket to sit on for the screening. The film lineup includes September 1: Trolls World Tour, September 8: Jumanji: The Next Level, September 22: Spider-Man: Far From Home, and September 29: Pitch Perfect.

When: Wednesday nights in September

Time: Films starts at dusk

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza – 650 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Bentall Centre is bringing some of Vancouver’s best food truck vendors to the downtown core this summer. A weekly rotation of the best local eats, including Le Tigre, Henry’s Hip Eats, Crack On, The Praguery, Kyu Grill and Shameless Buns, will be located on the Burrard Benches at 555 Burrard Street all summer long. Don’t forget to stop by the Dunsmuir Patio Wednesday-Friday from 12 to 2 pm for free concerts by talented local musicians on the new sun-soaked patio.

When: Monday to Fridays until September 24, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Dunsmuir Patio at Bentall Centre – 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver; Burrard Benches at Bentall Centre – 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Cheer on the home teams

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on Austin FC on September 4, Portland Timbers on September 10, and FC Dallas on September 25. Before the games, enjoy The Warmup pre-game street party presented by Phillips Brewing. The 19+ event takes place outside the stadium prior to kickoff, from 12 to 4 pm. Live DJs and food trucks will be on hand, with $5 beers for sale. Entry is free, but capacity is limited for the Warmup, which is now located at Robson and Beatty, across the street from Terry Fox Plaza.

When: September 4, 10 and 25, 2021

Time: 4 pm (September 4), 7 pm (September 10 and 25)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: CFL action has returned to BC Place. BC Lions take on the Ottawa Redblacks on September 11 and the Saskatchewan Roughriders on September 24.

When: September 11 and 24, 2021

Time: 7 pm (September 11), 7:30 pm (September 24)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouv4er

Cost: Various, purchase online

Explore the great outdoors

What: The Chilliwack Corn Maze is a fun and festive family-friendly event. This year’s maze features a walking storyboard called “The Boy Who Spoke to the Earth,” written by adventure photographer Chris Bukard, illustrated by Disney Interactive artist David McClellan. There are various attractions happening at the Chilliwack Corn Maze and special events throughout the season.

When: Tuesday to Sunday until September 30, Monday to Sunday from October 1 to 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 41905 Yale Rd W, Chilliwack

Tickets: Daily and Season Pass available, buy online

What: Pet-A-Palooza or “The Day of the Dog” is a one-day pupper party that features a variety of activities for dogs and owners alike. The event is free and open to everybody, and it will have exciting highlights and free samples. Swing by with your doggo and pick up complimentary treats, food, accessories, toys, and tons of other swag. The 2021 event also boasts a puppy yoga party right in the heart of Yaletown.

When: September 12, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, registration information can be found here

What: Take a train trip through Stanley Park and discover fun facts about the resident wildlife and the park’s history. Younger riders can even earn a Junior Urban Forest Ranger button by asking for the quiz at the Ticket Booth before boarding the train and completing it during the journey.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays until September 6, 2021. Open on stat holidays.

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Stanley Park Miniature Railway – Pipeline Road, Stanley Park

Cost: Various prices, sold on-site

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is a gravity-fed coaster that starts at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain. Each ticket for the Eagle Express includes a ride on the chairlift. The track has a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 ft) over its 1.7-km-long (1.1 miles) winding distance through the forest overlooking vistas. Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/hr (25 mph).

When: Daily until September 6, Thursdays to Sundays until September 26, 2021

Time: There are 80 ride slots each hour from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Rd, West Vancouver

Cost: Various with some restrictions, buy online

What: The festival boasts more than three kilometres of flowered pathways throughout the field. Visitors can find three display gardens with 42 varieties of sunflowers, over 50 types of dahlias, eight varieties of gladiolas, and a large bed of wildflowers. There will be plenty of chances to grab an insta-worthy photo, with other popular returning features including self-pick sunflowers, a field-side store with fresh and potted sunflowers, sunflower seeds and bulbs, and plenty of snacks and drinks available on-site.

In order to ensure a safe experience for guests, the festival will implement a limited hourly capacity. There will also be hand-sanitizing stations and cleaning of frequent high-touch areas.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Hours of operation vary based on date

Where: 41310 Yale Road, Chilliwack, British Columbia

Tickets: Available online

Enjoy the Arts

What: The Da Vinci Experience is described as a visual and sensory celebration that highlights Da Vinci’s life and work as a renowned artist, inventor, engineer, and innovator. The exhibition includes a 4,000 sq ft immersive experience room that uses 360-degree projections to show off Da Vinci’s original works. Projections will also be used to create a virtual reality experience of inside Da Vinci’s studio. Additionally, there will be replicas of the unique inventions and machines he created based on original drawings.

Visits will take approximately one hour and timed entry takes place every 30 minutes. The experience is open to visitors of all ages, is wheelchair friendly, and organizers stress that they’ll be following all recommendations from the Ministry of Health.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: Various times from 10 am to 6:30 pm

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: Jerrilyn Spears and XanaX from Cut The Crease will be hosting Drag in the Park with Joan-E, which kicks off at 7 pm. Meanwhile, stars will be stunning attendees with their captivating choreography and dazzling outfits during performances on one of the most iconic stages in the province. Already confirmed to perform at the event are Kendall Gender and Kara Juku (Vancouver’s Next Drag Superstar winners), Jaylene Tyme, Alma, Coco, Synthia Kiss, Mx Bukuru, Hotmale Dotcom, The House of Rice, Eva Scarlett, The Darlings, Tiffany Ann Co and Bibi Souphresh, plus many others.

When: September 17, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl – 610 Pipeline Road, Stanley Park

Cost: Starting at $40 (plus service charges) – Available via Ticketmaster

What: One of hip hop’s biggest rap groups, Migos will be performing in Vancouver at the PNE Forum on September 24. The Georgia-based trio, which includes Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, has released over a dozen gold and platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums. On top of the release of their latest album, Culture III, they’re well known for hits such as Walk It Talk It, Bad and Boujee, and Motorsport. They’ll be joined by Smiley and Ruts World at the all-ages event.

When: September 24, 2021

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $68.50, purchase online

What: Back to the Future In Concert will have two shows on September 24 and 25. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Alan Silvestri, known for his work on other classic films like Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Forrest Gump, and more recently, was behind some of the work on Marvel’s Avengers franchise. The show will feature a hi-def screen displaying all of Marty McFly’s adventures as the full symphony orchestra performs Silvestri’s score in sync with the movie.

When: September 24 and 25, 2021

Time: 7 pm (Friday), 2 pm (Saturday)

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe St, Vancouver

Cost: starting at $32.25 purchase online

What: The 2021 Shipyards Festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 25. The one-day event will feature four music stages that will see concerts played throughout the day. Performances include Bedouin Soundclash, The Zolas, Astrocolour, XL the Band, IAMTHELIVING, and Small Town Artillery, to name a few. In addition to live concerts, the festival will also include activities and attractions such as a Seaspan Family Zone, face-painting, balloon art, and crafts.

When: September 25, 2021

Time: 12 to 10 pm

Where: Lower Lonsdale, The Shipyards, and Lonsdale Quay

Cost: Free

What: Imagine Van Gogh, the immersive digital art exhibition touring around the world, is at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The exhibition, which hails from Europe, features over 200 of the famed Dutch artist’s paintings projected onto surfaces, transporting visitors to the heart of his work — allowing the audience to “literally enter the artist’s world of dreams.”

When: Now until October 15, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Voxel Bridge, created by Columbian artist Jessica Angel, is a one-of-a-kind public art installation featuring augmented reality and blockchain technology underneath the south end of the Cambie Bridge. The exhibition is 19,000-square-feet in size and was created in association with the Vancouver Biennale. The artwork explores how public space can be constructed and used both physically and digitally. Voxel Bridge will remain in place and open to the public until 2023.

When: Now until 2023

Time: Anytime

Where: Underneath the south end of the Cambie Bridge

Cost: Free

What: The exhibition commemorates the 10th anniversary of the 2011 triple disaster that saw a 9.0 magnitude earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown hit the eastern region of Japan. The exhibition will be an important opportunity for those of us living in Canada to consider the impact of natural disasters — as the coast of BC is at risk of potentially major earthquakes and tsunamis.

When: Until September 19, 2021

Where: Museum of Anthropology – 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Time: 10 am to 5 pm, closed on Monday

Tickets: Available online

What: On Saturday, September 18, the fourth annual Monstercat Compound, presented by Sapporo, will bring a free block party to Railtown with live performances and interactive experiences. It’s also the only music festival that’s currently approved on Vancouver city property.

The one-day event will include live electronic music hosted across two stages. This year’s lineup includes The Funk Hunters, Tony Romera, Sabai, Eminence, OBLVYN, Rylan Taggart, and Sam Steele. In addition, to live music, the Compound will feature food trucks, beer gardens, street artists, and a Monstercat Street Piano. There will also be a gaming zone hosted by The Gaming Stadium, featuring Rocket League, Just Shapes and Beats, Street Fighter, and Mortal Combat.

When: September 18, 2021

Time: 2 to 9 pm

Where: 380 Railway St, Vancouver

Cost: Free of charge with RSVP; Compound Premium Passes are available for purchase HERE.

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Find more than 25 vendors and food trucks, right in the heart of the city, close to several bus and SkyTrain stops. This year, the market features many of the Main Street Station Farmers’ Market vendors, which is closed for the 2021 season due to nearby construction.

When: Every Wednesday from June 2 to October 6, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 2:30 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 2:30 pm to 6 pm (general public)

Location: North Plaza at Vancouver Art Gallery, West Georgia Street at Hornby Street

What: Browse more than 25 vendors and food trucks at this bustling spot on the seawall, not far from Science World.

When: Every Thursday from June 3 to October 7, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 2:30 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 2:30 pm to 6 pm (general public)

Location: Concord Community Park, 50 Pacific Boulevard at Quebec Street

What: Discover more than 30 stalls right in the heart of Granville Island. This summertime market started over three decades ago, with just a dozen farmers selling out of the backs of their trucks.

When: Every Thursday from June 17 to August 26, 2021

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 1404 Anderson Street, under the Granville Street Bridge

What: Visitors will discover over 60 farms and producers at the weekly Trout Lake Farmers’ Market. Market amenities include food and coffee trucks, bike racks, a grocery pick-up zone and chef parking.

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 9 to 9:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 9:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: Lakewood Dr. & E 13th Ave., Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 25 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 10 to 10:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 30 farms and producers as well as food and coffee trucks at the West End Farmers’ Market every Saturday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 9 to 9:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 9:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 1100 Comox St between Bute and Thurlow, Vancouver

What: Discover Vancouver’s only farmers’ market located on a working farm. Tuesdays offer veggies, fruits, herbs, flowers and free-range eggs, all fresh from UBC Farm, while Saturdays feature a wide variety of vendors.

When: Every Tuesday and Saturday from June 5 to November 27, 2021

Time: 4 pm to 6 pm (Tuesdays), 10 am to 2 pm (Saturdays)

Location: UBC Farm – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 50 farms and producers as well as food and coffee trucks at Kitsilano Farmers’ Market every Sunday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: 9:30 to 10 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10 am to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 10th Ave. and Larch St., Vancouver

What: Discover over 25 farms and producers along with food and coffee trucks at Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market every Sunday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: 10 to 10:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10:30 am to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: Dude Chilling Park – 8th Ave and Guelph St, Vancouver