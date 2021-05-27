Everyone deserves something to look forward to, and we just so happen to be looking forward to the ultimate event for meat and beer lovers alike: Brewery & The Beast.

The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products is tentatively slated to return to Vancouver on Sunday, September 26, 2021, after being on hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020.

This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients at the event site at Pacific Boulevard and Carrall Street.

We really missed it last year, and are thrilled to see it’s got plans for a comeback this fall.

Brewery & The Beast typically runs in three Canadian cities — including Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary — and aims to educate guests about becoming conscientious consumers and buying local, all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

Normally, attendees get a personal wooden board complete with a cup holder for their beer along with a hand/facecloth to use in between chowing down on dozens of local creations.

Check out some of our favourite eats from past events and be sure to sign up for the event’s mailing list as more details are released.

Info about ticket sale dates and event particulars should be available in June. Stay tuned!

