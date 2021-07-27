Shop for unique handmade goods at Sip N' Shop maker fair in September

A group of Greater Vancouver makers are coming together to showcase their work in a vibrant event in September.

Sip N’ Shop on September 11 features 18 makers with a variety of specialties at an in-person fair at a Richmond warehouse location. The event will feature live music, food and drink vendors, and locally handcrafted items to discover.

“Sip N’ Shop is a Maker Collective that focuses on local, small-batch, well-made goods,” explained Meg Reed, Sip N’ Shop Founder in an interview with Daily Hive. “You will feel the camaraderie and passion expressed in every detail. We are also all women.

“I am super proud of all these amazingly talented women who have built businesses for themselves out of a need to express artistry and/or out of necessity for their families.”

The Sip N’ Shop lineup of makers and their specialties features:

Sip N’ Shop will be serving food and drink during the event, including Another Beer Co. Brewery, Mike and the Mermaid, and more to be announced. Visitors will also enjoy live music during the two different time periods of the maker fair.

“Sip N’ Shop is unique in the way that our makers interact with each other,” said Reed. “Having been a part of these types of events for over 15 years, I have seen the good and the bad. The best thing you can do as a coordinator of these types of events is to make sure your vendors are encouraged to create their own community of collaboration.

“Our vendors are working together, sharing their talents and skills to make this event what we envision it to be. This makes a huge difference when it comes to being a guest.”

Reed added that Sip N’ Shop is planned to be a bi-annual event, with a maker fair in the spring/summer and another one in the fall/winter.

When: September 11, 2021

Time: Friday 3 to 5 pm; Saturday 10 am to 12 pm

Where: #148 – 14273 Knox Way, Richmond

Cost: $5, children 11 years and under are free. Purchase online