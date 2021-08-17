Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

One of hip hop’s biggest rap groups will be paying a visit to Vancouver next month.

Blueprint Events and Live Nation have announced that Migos will be performing in Vancouver at the PNE Forum on September 24.

The Georgia-based trio, which includes Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, needs little introduction. The group has released over a dozen gold and platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums.

On top of the release of their latest album, Culture III, they’re well known for hits such as Walk It Talk It, Bad and Boujee, and Motorsport.

They’ll be joined by Smiley and Ruts World at the all-ages event. Presale tickets are available now, with general public sales starting August 18 at 10 am.

When: Friday, September 24, 2021

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: PNE Forum

Tickets: Available online starting August 18 at 10 m