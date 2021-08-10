This year's awe inspiring Chilliwack Corn Maze design officially revealed

The Chilliwack Corn Maze, a fun and festive family friendly event, has unveiled the design of their 2021 maze ahead of the grand opening of their 23rd season this weekend.

This year’s maze features a walking storyboard called “The Boy Who Spoke to the Earth,” written by adventure photographer Chris Bukard, illustrated by Disney Interactive artist David McClellan.

The corn maze design gets a yearly face lift, which takes weeks of field work to create.

This year’s design can only be described as awe inspiring.

“Our message to the community is that beauty and happiness are all around us if we take the time to look for it. A reminder to stay present as you wander through life,” said a spokesperson from Chilliwack Corn Maze.

Along with the labour intensive field work, months of discussion go into bringing this creation to life.

“Our goal in the creation of each design is to make sure that the message in our field is something positive that would help encourage and spread light throughout our community.”

Opening celebrations are happening over the course of the next two weekends, and they include a free pancake breakfast with admission between 10am and 12pm on August 14, and August 21.

Tickets can be purchased in person, or online.