Light Up Chinatown! set to dazzle your senses in Vancouver next month

Light Up Chinatown! is a two-day event, featuring family-friendly activities, food, entertainment, and more, coming to Chinatown in Vancouver next month.

The inaugural two-day event takes place September 11-12, along East Pender and neighbouring streets.

Co-hosted by the Chinatown Business Improvement Association, and the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, the event will also feature exquisite light and lantern displays.

“The past year and a half has been particularly devastating for Chinatowns around the world,” says Carol Lee, co-founder and chair of Vancouver Chinatown Foundation.

She adds that the goal of this festival is to help reconnect people in the city to Vancouver’s Chinatown. They’re hoping to build some excitement as they head towards the next big event, which will be the Mid-Autumn Festival.

“The lanterns and lights are beautiful beacons, highlighting the vibrant, cultural history this special neighbourhood continues to hold and represent,” Lee added.

An opening ceremony will take place on Columbia Street at Keefer at 11 am.

A special performance by the Goh Ballet will follow soon after, along with a magic show by Rod Chow.

If you’re wondering about street food, don’t worry. The event has you deliciously covered.

Chinatown BBQ and Beaucoup Bakery are doing an exclusive crossover featuring their popular Peking duck croissant.

Jade Dynasty is doing a crossover with Juice Bar, and they’ll be presenting a multi-course Cantonese dinner, paired with organic wines. Bao Bei will be featuring a one-time Sunday brunch event.

Kam Wai Dim Sum and The Keefer Yard are going to be bringing in some late night dim sum and cocktails. And DD MAU will have a Saigon Saturday Cocktail, as well as a Sunday pop-up brunch.

“Our Chinatown is filled with brilliant, hardworking, and talented individuals and small businesses, some undiscovered and ones to be rediscovered,” says Jordan Eng, president, Vancouver Chinatown BIA.

More info will be revealed in the coming days.

Visit the website for the latest updates.