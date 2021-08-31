The Richmond Night Market is extending its 2021 season

Please note: While British Columbia is currently in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan, mask wearing is required in all indoor public spaces. Please adhere to other COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing. If you are sick, please stay home.

One of Metro Vancouver’s most popular (and tasty) summer events isn’t ready to say goodbye just yet.

That’s why the Richmond Night Market announced today that it’s extending its 2021 season.

The famous event kicked off on Friday, July 23 and was scheduled to run until Monday, September 6. Organizers now say that they’ll be extending the season until Sunday, September 19.

And to make their goodbye even more special, visitors can expect a Lantern Festival to take place over the last weekend. Expect some stunning outdoor lantern installations, as well as live traditional Asian dance and musical performances by groups across the community.

This year, attendees are able to pre-purchase tickets and zoom passes through the Hellow Chat app. This app also allows people to pre-load money on it in order to minimize contact while on the market grounds.

Folks that have pre-bought these passes can head to the Express Entrance and enjoy early access ahead of the 7 pm public opening time.

In pre-pandemic years, the huge outdoor market — North America’s largest — typically ran from early May into October.

Look forward to a few more weekends and, if you’re in extra need of convincing, check out some of the best new food that you can grab while you’re there.

Richmond Night Market 2021

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday preceding Statutory

Holidays from 7 pm to midnight; Friday, July 23 to Monday, September 6, 2021

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)