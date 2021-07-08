Bring your dog to yoga with puppies in Vancouver this September

An extravaganza deemed “the social event of the year for dogs and their people” is taking place in Vancouver on September 12 at 1100 Mainland Street in Yaletown.

Pet-A-Palooza or “The Day of the Dog” is a one-day pupper party that features a variety of activities for dogs and owners alike.

The event is free and open to everybody, and it will have exciting highlights and free samples. Swing by with your doggo and pick up complimentary treats, food, accessories, toys, and tons of other swag.

The 2021 event also boasts a puppy yoga party right in the heart of Yaletown, and registrations are now open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAY OF THE DOG | PET-A-PALOOZA (@thedayofthedog)

Dog races are among the other highlights, but there will be a lot more news to come as the Vancouver event draws closer.

So bring your favourite four-legged friend, a competitive spirit, and your camera, because Pet-A-Palooza is going to be as adorable as it is exciting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAY OF THE DOG | PET-A-PALOOZA (@thedayofthedog)

When: Sunday, September 12

Time: TBA

Where: 1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, registration information can be found here