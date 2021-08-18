After a brief hiatus in 2020, the Monstercat Compound has announced its return to Vancouver next month.

On Saturday, September 18, the fourth annual Monstercat Compound, presented by Sapporo, will bring a free block party to Railtown with live performances and interactive experiences. It’s also the only music festival that’s currently approved on Vancouver city property.

The one-day event will include live electronic music hosted across two stages. This year’s lineup includes The Funk Hunters, Tony Romera, Sabai, Eminence, OBLVYN, Rylan Taggart, and Sam Steele.

In addition, to live music, the Compound will feature food trucks, beer gardens, street artists, and a Monstercat Street Piano. There will also be a gaming zone hosted by The Gaming Stadium, featuring Rocket League, Just Shapes and Beats, Street Fighter, and Mortal Combat.

The Monstercat Compound will take place at Monstercat HQ on 380 Railway Street from 2 to 9 pm. The event is free to attend for those who RSVP online; premium passes that offer VIP access can also be purchased online.

Where: 380 Railway St, Vancouver

Time: 2 to 9 pm

When: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Admission: Free of charge with RSVP; Compound Premium Passes are available for purchase HERE.

