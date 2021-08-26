Le Burger Week is back, and this year, it’s delighting Canadians with two whole weeks of deliciousness.

The nationwide celebration of all things burgers will take place from September 1 to 14, 2021.

Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival during this time frame.

This year, the event will host an expected 1,000 restaurants across the country, making it the largest burger event ever held in the country.

British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec all have establishments stepping up to deliver the cheesiest, out-of-the-bun concepts they can for the event.

Vancouverites can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival:

Vera’s Burger Shack – Thai One on!

Thai One on! Blaze Gourmet Burgers – Falafel Blaze Burger

Falafel Blaze Burger Cat and Fiddle Pub – Porky Pig at the Cookout

Porky Pig at the Cookout Black + Blue

Fable Diner – Pizza Burger

Pizza Burger Taphouse Coquitlam – Big T Burger

Big T Burger Taphouse Guildford – Big T Burger

Big T Burger East Side Craft House – The Bar Star

The Bar Star Dell Lanes Sports Lounge and Restaurant

Flipside Burgers – The Onion Crunch

The Onion Crunch 12 Kings Pub – Loaded Royal Burger

Loaded Royal Burger Majdoubi

Be sure to mark your calendar and enjoy these limited-edition eats while you can!