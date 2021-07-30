Explore 14 stunning floral pop-up installations at the Fairmont Vancouver

If you’re looking for your next batch of Insta-worthy photos or simply want to explore some mesmerizing floral installations, look no further than the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

The hotel has partnered with the creative minds at Koncept Event Design to create a unique floral edition of its Hashtag Holidays installation.

The activation includes 14 unique photo booths that visitors can dive into and have photos taken at.

Each installation is between 10 to 15 sq ft in size and features unique themes such as Think Pink, Through the Looking Glass, Greek Odyssey, Lumière, and Origami, among others.

The greenery was provided by Vancouver-based retailer Flowerz, who will have fresh flowers available for purchase at a pop-up flower shop inside the hotel. And in between taking photos, a variety of beverages will also be available through a pop-up bar.

Full installation and setup of the activation took approximately two weeks, and it will be open to visitors until the end of September.

Hashtag Holidays Floral Edition will be open seven days a week from 1 to 8 pm.

Visitors can purchase tickets online, available in one-hour time slots. Entry to the activation will cost $40 for those above the age of 13, $25 between two and 12 years old, and $120 for a family package (two adults and two children).

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Time: 1 to 8 pm

When: Open daily until end of September

Tickets: Available online