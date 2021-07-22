An eight-week food and music festival is launching in North Vancouver's Shipyards

A brand new food and music festival is scheduled to take over North Vancouver’s Shipyards District starting later this month.

Shipyards Live is an eight-week summer series that will feature live music, food, activities, and vendors. The outdoor event will kick off on Friday, July 30 and host day-long festivals every Friday and Saturday until September 18.

Visitors can expect food trucks and live music on each day of the festival, including a wide range of genres like R&B, soul, funk, country, pop, jazz, and Brazilian Samba.

Additionally, there will be a number of artisans and artists with their work on display and available for purchase.

City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan adds that she’s excited about the upcoming event, noting that it’s more important than ever for the community to connect.

“I think at some point over the past year and a half we’ve all longed for the large social gatherings we couldn’t hold safely during the pandemic,” Buchanan says in a statement. “This festival is one more way that we are making the City the place to be.”

The opening weekend of Shipyards Live will also feature a Pride Variety Show presented by the North Shore Pride Alliance, as well as performances by the Shenanigans and Sambacouver.

The event is free to attend and, according to organizers, will be fully compliant with the health and safety guidelines of BC’s COVID-19 restart plan.

Shipyards Live

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way

Time: Throughout the day until 10 pm

When: Fridays and Saturdays from July 30 to September 18

Cost: Free to attend