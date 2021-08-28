Vancouver Civic Theatres is bringing its free outdoor movie series back next month.

Sunset Cinema is set to return on September 1, with movies scheduled every Wednesday throughout the month.

“As we are starting to safely welcome guests back into our venues, we’re saying goodbye to summer with four outdoor movies throughout September,” Vancouver Civic Theatres said.

“[We] hope you can join us.”

All movies begin at dusk, and will be played at 630 Hamilton Street.

The full Sunset Cinema lineup is: