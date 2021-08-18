Stanley Park's Malkin Bowl set to host its first-ever drag show

Live shows are finally coming back to Stanley Park’s Malkin Bowl before the end of the 2021 summer season.

To make the return even sweeter, the outdoor theatre has announced its first-ever drag show. On Friday, September 17, Drag in the Park is set to showcase energetic performances from a cast of 30 entertainers.

TFD Presents (the producer of It’s Just Drag) is bringing together Vancouver’s best drag performers for this highly-anticipated show, taking place for one night only.

Jerrilyn Spears and XanaX from Cut The Crease will be hosting Drag in the Park with Joan-E, which kicks off at 7 pm. Meanwhile, stars will be stunning attendees with their captivating choreography and dazzling outfits during performances on one of the most iconic stages in the province.

Already confirmed to perform at the event are Kendall Gender and Kara Juku (Vancouver’s Next Drag Superstar winners), Jaylene Tyme, Alma, Coco, Synthia Kiss, Mx Bukuru, Hotmale Dotcom, The House of Rice, Eva Scarlett, The Darlings, Tiffany Ann Co and Bibi Souphresh, plus many others.

Tickets to the Malkin Bowl’s first-ever drag show are on sale now, starting at $40 (plus service charges) via Ticketmaster. The show is for all ages, and parental guidance is suggested for anyone under 16 attending.

When: Friday, September 17

Time: 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl – 610 Pipeline Road, Stanley Park

Tickets: Starting at $40 (plus service charges) – Available via Ticketmaster