20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: September 18 to 24

So long summer and hello fall! The new season is here and there’s so much to see and do in Metro Vancouver this week! From The Laver Cup to Shipyards Night Market, Vancouver Etsy Co Fall Pop-Up, and more, here are 20 fun events to check out from September 18 to 24.

What: The Laver Cup is an annual team tennis competition that pits six of Europe’s best players against six top players from the rest of the world. Some of the top-ranked players in the world will play in Vancouver, including Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Event co-founder Roger Federer, who retired last year, will also be in attendance for the highly-anticipated tournament.

The Laver Cup is also partnering with the David Foster Foundation for the Open Practice Day at Rogers Arena on Thursday, September 21, with all proceeds going to support the charity. Over 2,000 children from local tennis programs and schools across Vancouver have been invited by organizers to attend the event free of charge.

When: September 22 to 24, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: A highly anticipated art and entrepreneurial event bridging connections for Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside (DTES) community returns this weekend for its fifth edition.

Employ to Empower’s Cardboard Project 5.0: Unity in Community features an art exhibit of messages on cardboard pieces that highlight members’ answers to this year’s question: What is something that brings you a sense of belonging?

When: September 21, 2023

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Joseph & Rosalie Segal Centre, SFU Harbour Centre — 515 West Hastings, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants presents a new season of CHL action at the Langley Events Centre starting in September with a home game against the Victoria Royals on September 22.

When: September 22, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Coldplay’s world tour supports the iconic band’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres. The Grammy-nominated album debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts and features the hit “My Universe” with BTS.

Vancouver fans can look forward to hearing Coldplay performing classic hits like “Yellow,” “Viva La Vida,” “Clocks,” and “A Sky Full Of Stars,” along with lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands.

When: September 22 and 23, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets available online

What: Vancouver’s ever-popular Car-Free Day returns this month for epic celebrations across the city. The massive street festivals are presented by Translink and promote the growth of car-free culture and spaces.

Each year, thousands of attendees enjoy live entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

When: September 24, 2023

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: West End – Denman & Davie – Denman & Robson

Cost: Free

Vancouver International Flamenco Festival What: Celebrate all things flamenco at this annual festival of dance presented by Flamenco Rosario. There will be many live performances to enjoy by local, national, and international flamenco artists throughout the month, including free outdoor events on Granville Island on September 23 and 24 on the Picnic Pavilion stage. Those interested in learning the art of flamenco can also sign up for masterclasses at Scotiabank Dance Centre. When: September 18 to 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

What: Some of history’s greatest artists will be paid tribute at a new art exhibit opening in Vancouver this fall.

Art Rapture’s The Throwback is an immersive art experience on Saturday, September 23, featuring works by 16 acclaimed artists. There will also be a thrilling art party that begins at 6 pm and lasts late into the night. Get ready to dance to live music by DJ Pablo, Stephen Lecky, and The Phonograff.

When: September 23, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Exhibition), 6 pm to late (Art Party)

Where: Ironworks building, located at 235 Alexander Street

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Mysteries invites Super Families to try and stop the slimy supervillain Muck Monster from flooding Vancouver with rain and taking over the whole planet. This outdoor, interactive game will see each team receive tools, artifacts, clues, and a map from Agent X to start them on their adventure. For ages 6 and up (one adult required per team) costumes are encouraged.

Vancouver Mysteries also offers interactive games for older children, youth, and adults daily, including an outdoor murder mystery, a spy game, or a superhero adventure.

When: Daily

Time: Various times

Where: Secret location to be revealed to players

Cost: $35 per player plus GST. Purchase Online

What: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver has teamed up with Veuve Clicquot to launch an exclusive Aqua Lounge experience. Open to hotel and spa guests only, this new offering means champagne sips and patio-inspired bites in the sunshine.

The hotel’s Aqua Lounge is located 17 floors up, where folks can soak in the rays and the backdrop of Vancouver’s downtown skyline and the North Shore mountains while they savour the good stuff.

When: Now until September 30, 2023

Where: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Open to hotel and spa guests only. Book your stay online

What: Lansdowne Centre is hosting Rabbitats Rescue for a Moon Rabbit Meet N’ Treat. The event is a great way to visit with rabbits in real life and learn about the cotton-tailed cuties.

Moon Rabbit Meet N’ Treat will feature a mid-Autumn market, children’s arts and crafts, bunny-themed items for purchase, and a photobooth sponsored by KJ Studios. A special VIP hour giving guests the chance to meet the bunnies in a small group setting will also be available.

When: September 23 to 24, 2023

Time: 12 to 4 pm (VIP hour on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm)

Where: Lansdowne Centre Central Court – 5300 No. 3 Rd, Richmond

Admission: By donation, additional charge for VIP hour

What: It’s time to spruce up your digs, get inspired for your next reno, or learn about the new products coming to market at the 2023 installment of the Vancouver Interior Design Show (IDS) — the hotspot for architecture, design, and industry.

Landing at the Vancouver Convention Centre West from September 21 to 24, the theme for this year’s show is “Moving Parts,” featuring a range of expansive and informative exhibits across four days of programming.

When: Thursday, September 21 to Sunday, September 24

Time:

Thursday 7 pm – 10 pm (Opening night party)

Friday 9 am – 6 pm (Trade Day)

Saturday 10 am – 5 pm (Public)

Sunday 10 am – 5 pm (Public)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Price: Various price points from $12 to $40 plus fees — Available here.

Big Pirate Run What: Put on your sneakers and get ready to hoist the Jolly Roger in support of a great cause. The second annual Big Pirate Run is sailing into Garry Point Park in Richmond this weekend. As well as a family-friendly activity, the community fun run is also a fundraiser for the Richmond Food Bank. Participants are encouraged to bring items with them to the event for donation to the charitable society. When: September 24, 2023

Time: 8:30 am

Where: Garry Point Park – 12011 Seventh Avenue, Richmond

Registration: Online

What: Vancouver Etsy Co is putting together a fall pop-up at Robson Square that’ll have you discovering the best local artisans in the Lower Mainland. The free and pet-friendly Etsy-themed market will feature 110 of the most exciting designers, artists, creative minds, and makers.

The diverse lineup of shops at the Vancouver Etsy Co fall pop-up will have a little bit of everything, including one-of-a-kind jewelry, ceramics, art prints, and home decor, all in a uniquely charming outdoor setting.

When: September 23, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Robson Square Ice Rink — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC

Admission: Free, with every 100 people to register being entered into a draw for market cash.

What: Guests of Science World’s popular After Dark series on Thursday, September 21 can check out the Creative Technology Gallery for themselves. The event will also feature a DJ in the Eureka! Gallery, riffing by The Gentlemen Hecklers in the Science Theatre, science shows at Centre Stage, and more.

When: September 21, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $38 with $5 off for members. Purchase online.

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s three-week-long celebration invites participants to creatively explore and artistically express themselves through workshops, live shows, and more.

When: September 22 to October 15, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: The Shipyards Festival will coincide with Car-Free Day North Vancouver, presented by TransLink. Carrie Cates will be transformed into a “pedestrian paradise” filled with music by headliners including four-time Juno nominee SonReal and Miina, an exciting new project from the band formerly known as Carmanah.

In the Pipe Shop, you’ll find The Seaspan Family Zone, where you can catch family-friendly performances by children’s musician Katie Brock and juggler Mike Battie. Plus, kids can enjoy bouncy castles, face painting, crafts, balloon art, and more.

When: September 23, 2023

Time: Noon to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Folks can head into Notch8’s tea salon this fall and enjoy a variety of bites inspired by the cozy season. Tea lovers can look forward to an array of savoury and sweet offerings, including a Butternut Squash Tart, a Mushroom and Thyme puff-pastry pinwheel, and a Brie and Pear Tea Sandwich.

On the sweet side of things, expect Spiced Latte Coffee Cake, a Ginger Pear Tart, and of course, Fairmont’s fluffy scones in a seasonal cinnamon sugar maple variety with cream and apple compote. There will even be a seasonal cocktail program during the tea.

When: Now until November 19 with seatings held Thursday through Sunday and statutory holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar — 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $69 per person

What: Just an hour’s drive from Vancouver, the Riverside Cranberry Farm is opening for the new season. Don stylish hip waders and waddle down the ladder straight into a flooded field. Surrounded by floating red berries, you’ll feel like a kid again, gently wading through the water.

Be sure to take the Harvest Walk before you take the plunge. This self-guided tour of the field’s perimeter lets you watch the harvest in real time.

When: Various dates from September 29 to October 9, 2023. Plus a Harvest Kickoff Party on September 23, 2023.

Time: Various time slots.

Where: The BOG at Riverside Cranberry Farm – 26885 88th Avenue, Langley City

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: A glass of beer really does taste better by the ocean. If you need proof for yourself, you can head down to the White Rock Craft Beer Festival at Memorial Park.

The third annual event is hosted by the White Rock BIA and presented by the Leah Chandler Real Estate Group. This year will feature over a dozen popular breweries.

When: September 23, 2023

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: Memorial Park, White Rock

Tickets: $45 plus fees, purchase online

Artists, biologists, performers, activists, and the community come together to chart new pathways from loss to hope. Join in the conversations about what BC can do right now to safeguard biodiversity and the future.

Guests can discover works of art, hear panel discussions with First Nations leaders, take part in a Family Fun Day and a clay workshop, and more.