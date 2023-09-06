EventsDH Community Partnership

Big Fun Run series sails into Richmond for a pirate-themed race this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Sep 6 2023, 11:33 pm
Big Fun Run series sails into Richmond for a pirate-themed race this month
The Big Pirate Run/Submitted

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Magic Dropout

Fri, September 8, 9:30pm

Magic Dropout

Rooftop Remix

Fri, September 15, 5:00pm

Rooftop Remix

Taste of Abby Night Market

Fri, September 15, 5:00pm

Taste of Abby Night Market

West Side Family Place 50th Anniversary Gala

Thu, September 28, 5:30pm

West Side Family Place 50th Anniversary Gala

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Put on your sneakers and get ready to hoist the Jolly Roger in support of a great cause.

The second annual Big Pirate Run is sailing into Garry Point Park in Richmond on Sunday, September 24.

As well as a family-friendly activity, the community fun run is also a fundraiser for the Richmond Food Bank. Participants are encouraged to bring items with them to the event for donation to the charitable society.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Fun Run Series (@bigfunrunseries)

Hundreds of runners and walkers are expected for this year’s Big Pirate Run. All ages and abilities are encouraged to dress up in their jauntiest pirate outfits for the event along the scenic West Dyke and Middle Arm Trails.

The Big Pirate Run begins at Garry Point Park and winds past Terra Nova Park and the Richmond Olympic Oval. Keep your eyes up as you may even see some planes landing at YVR.

The Big Pirate Run

The Big Pirate Run/Submitted

Organizers describe the route as also being pet and stroller-friendly, with minimal inclines and stable gravel trails.

Participants will have their choice of a one- to three-km “Little Pirate” run or walk, or a five-km, 10-km, 15-km, or 21.1-km “Big Pirate” run or walk. Pets and strollers will start in the last wave to ensure the safety of other participants.

All registrants will receive a pirate name bib, a pirate costume item, a Wooden Finishers souvenir, and chip timing for Big Pirates. Children will be able to see their times on the Finish Clock at the end of the route.

The Big Pirate Run

The Big Pirate Run/Submitted

To complete the festive atmosphere, the Big Pirate Run will feature prize giveaways, vendors, and more at Garry Point Park.

Big Pirate Run

When: September 24, 2023
Time: 8:30 am
Where: Garry Point Park – 12011 Seventh Avenue, Richmond
Registration: Online

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.