Big Fun Run series sails into Richmond for a pirate-themed race this month

Put on your sneakers and get ready to hoist the Jolly Roger in support of a great cause.

The second annual Big Pirate Run is sailing into Garry Point Park in Richmond on Sunday, September 24.

As well as a family-friendly activity, the community fun run is also a fundraiser for the Richmond Food Bank. Participants are encouraged to bring items with them to the event for donation to the charitable society.

Hundreds of runners and walkers are expected for this year’s Big Pirate Run. All ages and abilities are encouraged to dress up in their jauntiest pirate outfits for the event along the scenic West Dyke and Middle Arm Trails.

The Big Pirate Run begins at Garry Point Park and winds past Terra Nova Park and the Richmond Olympic Oval. Keep your eyes up as you may even see some planes landing at YVR.

Organizers describe the route as also being pet and stroller-friendly, with minimal inclines and stable gravel trails.

Participants will have their choice of a one- to three-km “Little Pirate” run or walk, or a five-km, 10-km, 15-km, or 21.1-km “Big Pirate” run or walk. Pets and strollers will start in the last wave to ensure the safety of other participants.

All registrants will receive a pirate name bib, a pirate costume item, a Wooden Finishers souvenir, and chip timing for Big Pirates. Children will be able to see their times on the Finish Clock at the end of the route.

To complete the festive atmosphere, the Big Pirate Run will feature prize giveaways, vendors, and more at Garry Point Park.

When: September 24, 2023

Time: 8:30 am

Where: Garry Point Park – 12011 Seventh Avenue, Richmond

Registration: Online