Science World visitors of all ages will soon enjoy a new way to dream, build and play under the dome.

The thought-provoking new Creative Technology Gallery will open on Monday, September 18. Members get an exclusive sneak peek from September 14 to 17.

Co-presented by Beedie and RBC, the fully immersive experience features three interactive rooms that blend science, technology and art.

According to Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, minister of emergency preparedness and minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), the gallery is a celebration of technology and art as well as a showcase of BC’s vibrant creative community.

“PacifiCan is committed to supporting opportunities for our youth to learn, play, and explore exciting career possibilities under the iconic dome,” said Sajjan in a release. “This new gallery effectively blends both education and entertainment and will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of creative technologists.”

Creative Technology Gallery is supported by PacifiCan and developed with the participation of Creative BC and the British Columbia Arts Council. It also features three distinct spaces for visitors to explore and a Hall of Heroes welcoming them.

The Dream space is designed to emulate a child’s bedroom with guests being transported into space, a forest and underwater.

Guests in the Build space will take on the role of a creative technologist to become an environment designer, artistic director or character artist at three interactive stations. Become a game maker and showcase your artistic vision using the custom-developed scenes from Dauntless.

The fantastical world of Dauntless carries on into Play, the final space. Visitors will get a full sensory experience with 360° projections of the environment, and can even interact with the world by discovering content “hot spots.”

“DigiBC has been proud to partner with Phoenix Labs and Science World to co-develop the Creative Technology Gallery,” added Loc Dao, executive director of DigiBC, in a statement. “We believe the gallery will inspire future generations not only to become creative technologists but also show them the many career opportunities available in this sector in our own province.

“And who knows, maybe they will go on to create the next world-renowned video game, movie, and/or spatial experience when they grow up.”

Guests of Science World’s popular After Dark series on Thursday, September 21 can check out the Creative Technology Gallery for themselves. The event will also feature a DJ in the Eureka! Gallery, riffing by The Gentlemen Hecklers in the Science Theatre, science shows at Centre Stage, and more.

Opening: September 18, 2023. Members get an exclusive sneak peek from September 14 to 17.

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

