Unique art fundraiser supports Downtown Eastside entrepreneurs this month

A highly anticipated art and entrepreneurial event bridging connections for Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside (DTES) community returns this month for its fifth edition.

Employ to Empower’s Cardboard Project 5.0: Unity in Community takes place on September 21 at Simon Fraser University at Harbour Center.

The celebration of the DTES entrepreneurial talent features an art exhibit of messages on cardboard pieces that highlight members’ answers to this year’s question: What is something that brings you a sense of belonging?

Tickets are on sale now, and up to 10 tickets can be purchased for 10% off until September 12.

“Over these past five years, we have seen a physical and social divide during Covid, the opioid crisis, and the most recent street sweeps, all strengthened by a looming negative stigma,” said Christina Wong, executive director of Employ To Empower, in a release.

“We hope these responses shed light on the unique situations of every individual, whether living in the DTES or not, and see that we are all connected by our vulnerabilities.”

The Cardboard Project 5.0 will spotlight four entrepreneurs from Employ to Empower in different stages of their respective entrepreneurial journeys.

Mikaella Go, the co-founder of Vessi, will also be a guest speaker during the fundraiser. Those in attendance at the Joseph & Rosalie Segal Centre will hear Go’s words of wisdom about the heart behind Vessi as well as what community means to her.

Guests will be treated to catered food and fun activities throughout the evening. There will also be a silent auction featuring 10 Mystery Boxes filled with surprise items created by Employ to Empower’s program entrepreneurs.

All proceeds will go towards the registered charity programs that provide local low-income entrepreneurs with the mentorship and support they need to succeed. Employ to Empower aims to support an additional 170 entrepreneurs by February 2024.

When: September 21, 2023

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Joseph & Rosalie Segal Centre, SFU Harbour Centre — 515 West Hastings, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online