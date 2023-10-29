20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: October 30 to November 5
So long, October, and hello, November!
Ease into the new month by having some fun this week! From Croissant Crawl to Halloween fun, Lumière Fest, and more, here are 20 fun events you need to check out around Vancouver from October 30 to November 5!
Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl
What: Get ready to choose your own flaky adventures because the Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever!
This buttery and delicious event highlights some of the most creative and mouthwatering croissant creations from participating vendors, and organizers are excited for foodies to try them all.
When: November 1 to 14, 2023
Where: Participating bakeries and cafes around the city. See the list of locations online.
Made in the 604 – Fall Pop-Up Market
What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Fall Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates and more.
Admission is free, and the first 25 people in the doors at the Heritage Hall will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth.
When: November 4 and 5, 2023
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free; register online
Rocky Horror at VIFF
What: VIFF kicks off Halloween night with The Rocky Horror Music Show, a performance by seven of Vancouver’s best jazz instrumentalists alongside a group of talented singers, bringing the soundtrack of the 1975 cult classic film to life.
The party continues with a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, known as the ultimate audience participation flick. VIFF requests that you please leave the rice at home.
When: October 31, 2023
Time: 7 pm (music show), 8:30 pm (picture show)
Where: VIFF Centre – 1185 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
Cheese and Meat Festival 2023
What: The Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival, happening at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver, is a “gastronomic adventure” filled with the best in international and local cuisine.
The Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to discover over 40 vendors showcasing their finest products through elevated bites.
When you arrive at The Pipe Shop, you’ll receive your own charcuterie board (yours to bring home) and a tasting glass for sipping. So you’ll be fully equipped to discover the finest flavours with your all-inclusive ticket.
When: November 4, 2023
Time: Various tasting sessions
Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: Online
Secrets of The Haunted Bog at Guildford Town Centre
What: Guildford Town Centre invites guests to discover the Secrets of The Haunted Bog. Thrilling dangers, new scary creatures, and more lie in wait in this free walk-thru experience for all ages. You can also enter for the chance to win a $1,000 Guildford Town Centre gift card as you exit the family-friendly activity.
Plus, bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Surrey Food Bank, and GTC will match the donation with $2 per item donated for a maximum cash donation of $5,000.
When: October 20 to 31, 2023
Time: 12 pm until mall closes
Where: Guildford Town Centre (near Centre Court) – 10355 152nd Street, Surrey
Cost: Free
The Black Lagoon
What: The Black Lagoon pop-up cocktail bar has returned to haunt Vancouver this year. Discover eerie drinks like the Hellfire Fizz, the Book of Blood, and the Death Rattle, to name a few. There will also be non-alcoholic options, including a drink called the Satanic Panic.
Guests are encouraged to dress to fit in with the vibe or the wicked decor — think of a dungeon-like environment complete with skulls and life-size coffins.
When: October 4 to 31, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver
Chilliwack Corn Maze
What: Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular destination for families and adventurers, is open for another season of summer fun.
Greendale Acre’s iconic maze is celebrating a quarter-century milestone in 2023, and the design of the massive cornfield pays tribute to its 25-year history.
When: Now until October 31, 2023
Time: Various times. Check opening hours online
Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Ages 2 and under, over 75 years and dogs are free. Memberships are also available.
BC Lions vs Calgary Stampeders
What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on with a home Western Semi-Finals matchup against the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place on November 4.
When: November 4, 2023
Time: 3:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
BOO’S-DAY at The Improv Centre
What: The spookiest evening of the year may also be the funniest. The Improv Centre is celebrating Halloween with BOO’S-DAY, featuring haunting and hilarious scenes based on the audience’s choices. Don’t forget to dress up for the costume contest for a chance to win prizes.
When: October 31, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $17-$22, purchase online
Minoru Halloween Fireworks Festival
What: The City of Richmond’s Minoru Halloween Fireworks Festival returns to Minoru Park on the big night, and costumes are highly recommended.
The free event features family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and even trick-or-treating. And of course, there will be a big fireworks display to cap off the spooky evening.
When: October 31, 2023
Time: 6:30 to 8:45 pm, with fireworks beginning at 8:30 pm
Where: Minoru Park – 7191 Granville Avenue, Richmond
Cost: Free
Bear Creek Park Halloween Train
What: Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Pumpkin Train and Halloween Scream Train in Surrey throughout October. Whichever ride you choose, you’ll climb aboard Eddy The Engine for a spooky and delightful trip at one of the city’s most popular parks.
The little ones are invited on the daytime Pumpkin Train, while those looking for more frights can climb aboard the evening Halloween Scream Train. But beware: don’t let Chainsaw Charlie get you!
When: Now until October 31, 2023
Time: Pumpkin Train from 10 am to 4:30 pm; Scream Train from 6:30 to 10 pm
Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey
Price: $11.50 for daytime trains, $17.50 for evening trains
MastersFX Monster Museum
What: MastersFX Monster Museum will open its doors to horror fans just in time for Halloween season this October.
Guests to the eerie 5000 sq ft space will discover 80 exhibits of hand-crafted monsters, creatures, and characters from popular movies and TV shows from the award-winning special effects studio.
When: October 30 and 31, 2023, with future dates to be announced
Time: Various time slots
Where: MastersFX Monster Museum — 4185 Dawson Street, Burnaby
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
Bear Creek Lights
What: Nights may get longer in the fall, but that just means there’s more time to enjoy some stunning outdoor lights in Metro Vancouver.
The City of Surrey is hosting the 11th annual Bear Creek Lights from November 3 to 17 at one of the city’s most popular green spaces. This year’s festival is described as a “magical wonderland” and is perfect for all ages to enjoy.
When: November 3 to 17, 2023 (closed on November 11)
Time: 4:30 to 9 pm, with entry times every 30 minutes
Where: Bear Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: Free, register online
Community Carnival
What: Enjoy a family-friendly indoor carnival event in Ladner on October 31. There will be games, hot chocolate, a photo booth and a bounce house for the little ones. And yes, there will be candy.
2023 Tri-Cities Job Fair
What: WorkBC, the Government of BC’s access point to the world of work, is hosting the 2023 Tri-Cities Job Fair on Wednesday, November 1.
From jobs at Grouse Mountain, ICBC, Vancouver Coastal Health, and more, you’ll recognize almost every employer looking to hire for hundreds of positions. And the job fairs are accessible, free, and open to everyone.
When: November 1, 2023
Time: 11 am to 3 pm
Where: Evergreen Cultural Centre – 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Cost: Free, register online
Lumière Festival 2023
What: Showcasing a variety of artists, including international artists from France, Poland, and the United States, the Lumière Festival will feature illuminated artworks, light-based projections, dynamic performances, and interactive workshops that will help bring a little light to the darkest season.
Different interactive, light-based pieces will be on display in more than 10 locations across downtown Vancouver, including the West End, Yaletown, and Gastown neighbourhoods.
When: November 2 to 6, 2023
Where: Various locations throughout Downtown Vancouver
Cost: Free
Rogers Arena Tours
What: Sports fans, music lovers and architecture enthusiasts will want to get their ticket for a behind-the-scenes look at the home of the Vancouver Canucks and the Vancouver Warriors.
Tour stops of the state-of-the-art arena include the Game Presentation Box, the Press Box, and the Alumni Suite. Guests will also visit the Legends Locker Room, Golden Goal and Olympic Torch.
When: Various dates
Time: 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, and 2 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: $15-$25, purchase online
Diwali Fest 2023
What: Diwali Fest is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with Indian wedding-themed festivities, and everyone is invited to the parties.
Diwali Fest 2023 continues with a colourful celebration of light at Diwali Coquitlam. The Haldi on Friday, November 3, from 6 to 9 pm features an artist talk with Sandeep Johal and Sara Khan, community and vendor booths, and a musical and dance showcase.
Festivities wrap up on Sunday, November 5, with Diwali Downtown Surrey from 2 to 5 pm at Surrey City Hall. Delight in the excitement of a Baraat (wedding day procession) and Shaadi (wedding ceremony) at this family-friendly event.
When: November 3 and 5, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations; check the website for details
Cost: Free or by donation
Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week Launch Party
What: Craft beer lovers in Vancouver have something to celebrate because Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week is coming to the iconic Shipyards District from Thursday, November 2 to Tuesday, November 14.
Throughout the week, you’ll be able to take part in a host of special events at 10 different North Shore Breweries, a distillery, and a cidery that features music, food pop-ups, games, giveaways, and, most importantly, limited edition beers.
To help start off the week with a bang, the launch party on November 2 from 5 pm to 10 pm at The Pipe Shop will give you an explosive taste of what’s to come.
When: November 2, 2023
Time: 5 pm to 10 pm
Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver, BC
Tickets: Tickets for the launch party are $38 plus GST and include two drink tokens and a tasting mug. Purchase online
The Haunted Sea: Halloween at the Cannery
What: The Haunted Sea at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery invites visitors of all ages to meet eerie sea creatures and explore the discovery of colourful underwater decor created from upcycled materials. Guests can also learn more about Ocean Wise on October 14 and 15 and Ocean Legacy on October 21.
When: Now until November 5, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 Fourth Avenue, Richmond
Cost: $10.75 for seniors, $12.50 for adults, Free for society members and for youth 17 and under