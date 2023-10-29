20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: October 30 to November 5

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

So long, October, and hello, November! Ease into the new month by having some fun this week! From Croissant Crawl to Halloween fun, Lumière Fest, and more, here are 20 fun events you need to check out around Vancouver from October 30 to November 5!

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: Get ready to choose your own flaky adventures because the Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever!

This buttery and delicious event highlights some of the most creative and mouthwatering croissant creations from participating vendors, and organizers are excited for foodies to try them all.

When: November 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Participating bakeries and cafes around the city. See the list of locations online.

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Fall Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates and more.

Admission is free, and the first 25 people in the doors at the Heritage Hall will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth.

When: November 4 and 5, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: VIFF kicks off Halloween night with The Rocky Horror Music Show, a performance by seven of Vancouver’s best jazz instrumentalists alongside a group of talented singers, bringing the soundtrack of the 1975 cult classic film to life.

The party continues with a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, known as the ultimate audience participation flick. VIFF requests that you please leave the rice at home.

When: October 31, 2023

Time: 7 pm (music show), 8:30 pm (picture show)

Where: VIFF Centre – 1185 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival, happening at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver, is a “gastronomic adventure” filled with the best in international and local cuisine.

The Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to discover over 40 vendors showcasing their finest products through elevated bites.

When you arrive at The Pipe Shop, you’ll receive your own charcuterie board (yours to bring home) and a tasting glass for sipping. So you’ll be fully equipped to discover the finest flavours with your all-inclusive ticket.

When: November 4, 2023

Time: Various tasting sessions

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Online

Secrets of The Haunted Bog at Guildford Town Centre What: Guildford Town Centre invites guests to discover the Secrets of The Haunted Bog. Thrilling dangers, new scary creatures, and more lie in wait in this free walk-thru experience for all ages. You can also enter for the chance to win a $1,000 Guildford Town Centre gift card as you exit the family-friendly activity. Plus, bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Surrey Food Bank, and GTC will match the donation with $2 per item donated for a maximum cash donation of $5,000. When: October 20 to 31, 2023

Time: 12 pm until mall closes

Where: Guildford Town Centre (near Centre Court) – 10355 152nd Street, Surrey

Cost: Free The Black Lagoon What: The Black Lagoon pop-up cocktail bar has returned to haunt Vancouver this year. Discover eerie drinks like the Hellfire Fizz, the Book of Blood, and the Death Rattle, to name a few. There will also be non-alcoholic options, including a drink called the Satanic Panic. Guests are encouraged to dress to fit in with the vibe or the wicked decor — think of a dungeon-like environment complete with skulls and life-size coffins. When: October 4 to 31, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Chilliwack Corn Maze What: Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular destination for families and adventurers, is open for another season of summer fun. Greendale Acre’s iconic maze is celebrating a quarter-century milestone in 2023, and the design of the massive cornfield pays tribute to its 25-year history. When: Now until October 31, 2023

Time: Various times. Check opening hours online

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Ages 2 and under, over 75 years and dogs are free. Memberships are also available. BC Lions vs Calgary Stampeders What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on with a home Western Semi-Finals matchup against the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place on November 4. When: November 4, 2023

Time: 3:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online