Vancouver’s Lumière Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall

Starting Thursday, November 2, and running until Monday, November 6, the Lumière Festival will be taking over downtown Vancouver with its bright and colourful art installations.

Showcasing a variety of artists, including international artists from France, Poland, and the United States, the Lumière Festival will feature illuminated artworks, light-based projections, dynamic performances, and interactive workshops that will help bring a little light to the darkest season.

Different interactive, light-based pieces will be on display in more than 10 locations across downtown Vancouver, including the West End, Yaletown, and Gastown neighbourhoods.

The Lumière Festival Vancouver Society established itself as a non-profit society in 2014 to redefine winter as a season of inspiration and to help people come together through light, art, music, and dance.

With its 10th year, the Lumière Festival hopes to continue creating enriching arts and cultural experiences in public spaces to foster meaningful community connections and engage diverse audiences.

To help spark your curiosity, the first day of the Lumière Festival will have an open-air spectacle at šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery, North Plaza) with electrifying performances from Ember Arts, Elektric Collective, and more.

“The 10th anniversary of Lumière represents a decade of artistic expression, community engagement, and the joy of experiencing our city in a new light,” says Deb Beaudreau, curator of the 10th Annual Lumière Festival, in a press release. “I am honoured to be part of the journey this year, and can’t wait for everyone to see the incredible works of art and performances we have in store this November.”

Taking place in open spaces like Jim Deva Plaza, Lot 19, Maple Tree Square, and more, the Lumière Festival is free and accessible for anyone to attend.

Looking to brighten up your November? Make sure to hit up a few exhibitions at the Lumière Festival on the first weekend of the month.

Where: Throughout Downtown Vancouver

When: Thursday, November 2, until Monday, November 6, 2023

Tickets: Free, free, free!