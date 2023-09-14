It’s that time of year again when all things spooky begin to rear their (ugly but fun) heads.

We’re talking about Halloween “season” – yes, it is a season now – and all the spooky-themed pop-up events that come along with it.

The Black Lagoon, a highly anticipated, scary, cool pop-up cocktail bar that returns every year, has just shared its lineup of locations around Canada for this October, including stops in Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto.

Inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage took over a space in Toronto in 2021 for this concept and the “creepy-as-hell experience” resonated with patrons.

Now, The Black Lagoon returns every year to haunt various bars around Canada, the US, Mexico, and Europe.

The Vancouver event will debut on Monday, October 2 and run through Halloween at The Butcher and Bullock downtown.

Dress to fit in with the vibe or the wicked decor – think dungeons, skulls, and life-size coffins.

The occult and bizarre antics don’t stop there, though. We’re told the beverage program at the pop-up will feature blood red, dark black, and orange sips, all served in custom glassware to fit the occasion. Each year the cocktails are different, which means even if you’ve gone before, you’re bound to be in for a totally new experience.

Folks will find drinks like the Hellfire Fizz (whiskey, carrot, turmeric, lemon, Lustau Amontillado), the Book of Blood (a twisted version of a margarita with mezcal, Giffard Pimente D’Espellette, fresh beet, lime juice, absinthe), and the Death Rattle (gin, sherry, brandy, pineapple & lime juice, spiced oat orgeat, bitter Queens Caribbean Bitters), to name a few.

There will also be non-alcoholic options, including a drink called the Satanic Panic.

“We created Black Lagoon as not only a fun and unique way to celebrate Halloween, but also as a safe space for anyone who may feel like a misfit,” says Hayes. Ramage added, “We strive for our guests to have fun, have a delicious drink and experience Halloween with no judgment – and not be afraid to channel your inner goth kid.”

When: Monday, October 2 to Monday, October 31

Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver

With files from Daily Hive Staff