Where to see Halloween fireworks in Metro Vancouver this month

Daniel Chai
Oct 18 2023, 8:51 pm
City of Richmond/Submitted

Halloween is coming up fast and it’s a big day for ghouls and goblins of all ages across the region.

A popular way to celebrate the spooky festivities is with fireworks displays and there are two cities in Metro Vancouver that have huge ones planned.

After you’ve brought the family to these all-ages eerie events around town and visited some terrifying haunted houses and ghost tours, make plans for these Halloween fireworks events lighting up the night sky.

Central Spark in Burnaby

City of Burnaby

City of Burnaby

What: The City of Burnaby is hosting its new Central Spark this Halloween season, with fun events and activities in and around Central Park. Enjoy a spooky outdoor maze, roving entertainers and carnival games, food trucks, a photobooth, and more.

Costumes are highly encouraged, and don’t miss the fireworks finale in Central Park at 8:15 pm.

When: October 27, 2023
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Fireworks at 8:15 pm
Where: Central Park – Kingsway and Patterson Avenue, Burnaby
Admission: Free

Minoru Halloween Fireworks Festival

Richmond Halloween

City of Richmond/Submitted

What: The City of Richmond’s Minoru Halloween Fireworks Festival returns to Minoru Park on the big night, and costumes are highly recommended.

The free event features family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and even trick-or-treating. And of course, there will be a big fireworks display to cap off the spooky evening.

When: October 31, 2023
Time: 6:30 to 8:45 pm, with fireworks beginning at 8:30 pm
Where: Minoru Park – 7191 Granville Avenue, Richmond
Cost: Free

